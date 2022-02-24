Mustangs Up For District Tournament Challenge

It's now win or go home for the McDonald County Mustangs.

McDonald County's boys basketball team earned the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Webb City at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5, District 6, Tournament in Willard.

The winner will advance on for at least one more game while the loser's season is over.

And even though the Mustangs (12-13) are the Big 8 West Conference champions, the Mustangs garnered a low seed in district play.

Coach Brandon Joines is hoping that a low seed may lead to a sleeper-type attitude toward his team from opponents and lead to a surprise run for the Mustangs.

"Our goal is Cinderella," Joines said. "We want to be that team that wasn't necessarily invited to the dance but we show up and compete. If we compete and put our best foot forward, our guys can't have anything to hang their head about."

McDonald County wrapped up its regular season this past week with two games after clinching the conference championship on Feb. 14 with a win against East Newton.

The Mustangs were defeated, 72-57, by Big 8 East champion Springfield Catholic (20-6) in the Big 8 Crossover, powered by a 41-point performance by Zachary Howell.

"He scored 41 and made a lot of contested shots," Joines said. "Sometimes there's only so much you can do. He just took over the game."

Then on Friday, Feb. 18, the Mustangs lost, 70-57, at Mount Vernon (7-17) in the final game of the regular season.

Kai Brown led Mount Vernon with 26 points, including 22 in the first half.

"He was hitting everything in the first half," Joines said of Brown. "Our goal was to negate him in the second half and they had other kids step up."

The Mustangs also struggled offensively in the second half.

"We only scored 19 points in the second half," Joines said. "That's going to be tough to win."

Cross Dowd had 19 points for McDonald County, while El McClain had 13. Sterling Woods had a good first half, Joines said.

Now the Mustangs must turn their attention to a Webb City team that defeated McDonald County, 84-53, at Webb City on Jan. 4.

"We played them earlier in the year, and that game I had the feeling we weren't ready to compete," Joines said. "That's the coaching feeling that existed. We can't play these games scared. We know we belong and can compete with them."

Joines said the 31-point loss was "way too much separation."

"We have to bring our offensive game as well and some defense to try and stymie their creativity and their ability to score the ball."

Joines feels the Mustangs are up to the challenge.

"We want to know we put our best game out there," he said. "This is one of those moments where we have a chance to surprise people and try and play a quality team that matters.

"I welcome the challenge, the guys welcome the challenge and, by the time Saturday comes, we'll have put in the prep time. I want them to leave it out on the floor with no regrets."

Joines complimented several of his players' recent work. He said Woods has been playing extremely well lately, while Pierce Harmon has displayed quality leadership and McClain has been consistent.

He said Cole Martin's decision-making and ball distribution have been solid.

"All those guys have to step up," he said. "As a group, they all have to contribute and make their minutes count. Everybody's had their moment in the sun and that balance is something we hope to use Saturday."

The winner of Saturday's game will advance to Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal to play the winner of No. 2 Springfield Parkview vs. No. 7 Springfield Hillcrest.