MCHS Wrestlers Compete At State

McDonald County's wrestlers were unable to secure an individual state championship, and the Mustangs felt like a prime opportunity got ripped away in one division last weekend at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Sophomore Samuel Murphy wound up finishing third in the 220-pound division, but for a while there it looked like Murphy was going to have a chance to wrestle for a state championship after an apparent victory in the semifinals.

Murphy appeared to have scored two points on a takedown in overtime and an apparent 3-1 victory over Jake Fernandez of Platte County.

However, the call was challenged by Platte County's head coach.

"Samuel scored the takedown on the edge of the mat and drug his toes and the outside official confirmed it," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "By rules, we had the takedown."

However, the Platte County coach referenced an online coaches' meeting prior to the state tournament, where if action reaches the safety boundary, which are three feet long, the play is blown dead.

"At that time it turned into a protest," Factor said.

Tournament and MSHSAA officials discussed the call and after a nearly 20-minute delay, Murphy's takedown -- and apparent victory -- was waved off.

Fernandez defeated Murphy when the match resumed and wound up winning the state championship in the 220-pound division.

"It was definitely a hard call to accept from a coach's standpoint and from Samuel's standpoint," Factor said. "The Platte County kid wrestled well, nothing to take away from him. Samuel did his best to respond."

Murphy went on to beat Erik Tomanek of Marshfield by an 8-3 decision in the consolation semifinals. He battled through an injury and beat DeSoto's Isaac Foeller by a 2-1 decision in the third-place match.

Murphy had two fall victories to open the tournament against Zach Olson of Kearney (2:59) and Mason Lay of North County (2:22) to reach the semifinals. He finishes the season with a record of 47-2.

"It was tough," Factor said. "That was the second time we've had a call reversed that cost our athletes a state championship. ... We don't believe it was the right call, but it's something you have to accept. It's part of this sport -- you win some, you lose some. I don't want to make excuses. Samuel did a great job of wrestling back. Tough for our kids and tough for our program and we'll get better because of it."

Sophomore Jayce Hitt reached the semifinals and wound up placing fifth in the heavyweight division (285)

Hitt won his first two matches by fall against Smithville's Mason Crim (0:38) and Pacific's Nathaniel Knaff (2:21).

Issac Enloe of Jefferson City beat Hitt by decision, 3-0, in the semifinals, and Hitt lost a rematch with Crim in the consolation semifinals by a 3-2 decision.

Hitt defeated Grandview's Derek Joiner by a 5-1 decision to win the fifth-place match.

"It was the first time he had won a state medal," Factor said. "We knew he was capable of winning a state medal."

Factor said, overall, Hitt (24-6) had a great tournament.

"Jayce should be the top returning placer in the heavyweight division," Factor said. "He's definitely put himself in a good position going into next year's season."

Returning state finalist Blaine Ortiz (41-7) was defeated in the third round of the consolation bracket at 126 by Hannibal's Cody Culp with a 4-0 decision, one win short of earning a state medal.

Ortiz, a junior, won his first-round match on Thursday by fall (0:23) over Warrenton's Nicholas Schulze.

But in the quarterfinals, Ortiz was defeated by Alex Turley of Webster Groves by a 3-0 decision. Ortiz came back and defeated Norman Schneider of Raytown South by a 4-2 decision in the second consolation round leading into the third round, where he was defeated.

"(Ortiz) perhaps had the toughest bracket of all our wrestlers on the team," Factor said. "Anytime you get a state runner-up like Blaine, who leaves without a medal, you know it was tough competition there."

Junior wrestler Levi Smith also was one match away from earning a state medal at 152.

Smith won his opening round match by an 8-4 decision over Whitfield's Rome Tate.

Kearney's Daryn Langford defeated Smith by fall (1:58) in the quarterfinal, but Smith came back in the second-round consolation match and beat Parkview's Junior Lamarre by a 3-1 decision.

Van Horn's DeMarcus Penson won a 14-8 decision over Smith (42-9) in the bubble match.

"Levi Smith had an outstanding tournament," Factor said.

At 113, sophomore Jose Mendoza-Garcia (18-21) lost his first two matches in his first appearance at state.

Mendoza-Garcia lost by fall (4:29) to Riley Ragan of William Chrisman in the opening round. He then lost by fall (2:37) to Washington's Couper Deckard in the first consolation round.

"He was one of those wrestlers that didn't have the experience the others had coming into the tournament," Factor said. "He had some tough matches early on. He did some good things, but he struggled to score takedowns and get in a position where he could win a match. It was a good experience for him but he's got to get a lot better to come back with a medal in the future."

Overall, McDonald County finished with 39 points and finished 17th out of 49 teams. Whitfield won the state title with 181.5 points, while Hillsboro was second at 125.

GRIFFIN SCHUTTEN/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Levi Smith (left) wrestles against Rome Tate of Whitfield in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.



GRIFFIN SCHUTTEN/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County coaches Josh Factor (left) and Alan Callahan (right) pose with state medalists Jayce Hitt (second from left, fifth place) and Samuel Murphy (third place) after the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament last weekend at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.



GRIFFIN SCHUTTEN/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jose Mendoza-Garcia (left) wrestles Riley Ragan of William Crisman in the MSHSAA Class 3 Wrestling Championship last Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.



GRIFFIN SCHUTTEN/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County sophomore Samuel Murphy battles an opponent during the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

