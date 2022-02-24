MCHS Drama Presents ‘Lost,’ Auditions

The public is invited to join the McDonald County High School Drama students for a unique behind-the-scenes look at the theater, as well as a touching performance, all in one program.

Viewers will get a first-hand look at how the students are chosen for key roles in upcoming shows as the drama students present monologues and audition for the right to secure a place in the advanced drama classes.

Students who will be auditioning are Paige Austin, Natalie Buchanan, Mackenzie Chaney, Zoey Chilton, Jordan Crites, Reagan Garvin, Noelani Howard, Ashley Mata, Johna Willbourn, Daniela Ayala-Aragon, Kalissa Bowman, Erick Lara-Urbina, Haleigh Lewis, Tyler McKee, Jessica Price, Kayden Bruneau, Landon Gooder, Madison Hansen, Rylie Huston, James Ritchie, Malachi Bartholomew, Chloe Burk, Casey Hill, Kody Hulsey Taylor, Twyla Landon, Eliora Steele, Aleigha Valdez-Morales and Wyatt Willet.

After the monologues, the program will close with a dramatic performance of the production, "Lost." The play features the story of a woman who relives important life memories just before she dies.

Students involved in this production include Devin Swanson, Rylee Patterson, Garrett Andrson, Natalie Gardner, McKenzie Haneline, Jacob Winkler, Huxley Wardlaw, Ricky Wright, Hunter Cheek, Tony Dowd, Isabel Monsolvo, Jayden Cheek, Aiden Austin, Tony Dowd, Dannie Hoy, Triston Burton, Avoleen Joseph, Logan Lant, Savannah Leib, Samantha Lynch, Sara Newhard, Fernando Ordonez, Hailey Owens and Chloe Sherrell.

The performances are held in two showings, one on Friday night, March 4, at 7 p.m., and the other on Saturday afternoon, March 5, at 2 p.m. Both shows will be at the McDonald County High School's Performing Arts Center at 100 Mustang Drive in Anderson.

Tickets are available at the McDonald County High School office and are $8 in advance or $10 at the door the day of the performance.