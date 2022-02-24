McDonald County Press Obituaries For Feb. 24, 2022

Peggy Sue (Pace) Brown

Nov. 2, 1942

Feb. 16, 2022

Peggy Sue (Pace) Brown, 79, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Neosho, Mo., to Raymond Roy and Beatrice Evelyn (Tippie) Pace. She was raised in Anderson and was a 1960 graduate of Anderson High School. For 16 years, she was married to Tucker Ellis. After a divorce in 1978, she attended and graduated from Crowder College School of Nursing and worked for Sale Memorial Hospital in Neosho. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, reading, cooking, traveling, fishing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debra Weirich; and a brother, John Pace.

Surviving are her two children, Steve Ellis (Patti) of Centerton, Ark., Karen Perry (Greg) of Bentonville, Ark.; and eight grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside funeral service at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Steve Ellis officiating.

www.ozarkfuneralhome.com

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

George William Engle

Nov. 15, 1932

Dec. 17, 2021

George William Engle, 89, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Lewistown, Penn., to Marcus E. Engle and Mary I. (Fulton) Engle.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Pineville in 1994, from Rogers, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; one sister, Irene Snook; and two brothers, Robert C. Engle, Edgar R. Engle.

Survivors include his son, Marcus (Janelle) Engle of Bella Vista, Ark; his daughter, Mary (Brian) Chambers of Little Rock, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, Mo., on Feb. 19, 2022.

funeralmation.com

Dorthy LaVern Moore

Sept. 5, 1933

Feb. 20, 2022

Dorthy LaVern Moore, 88, of Anderson, Mo., formerly of Noel, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Perryton, Texas, to Harmon Jefferson Swink Sr. and Gladys (Newingham) Swink. She moved to Arkansas in 1947. She graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in May of 1950. On Nov. 13, 1950, she married Ivan Moore. She retired from Tyson Foods in 2006 with 20-plus years of service. Prior to retirement, she also worked for Winston Industries, the former Conner Hotel in Joplin and Shadow Lake in Noel. She enjoyed crocheting and being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Ivan Moore (Sept. 16, 2004); six sisters, Evelyn Zinn, Loretta Murray, Geraldine Schibbelhut, Beverly Eckstrom, Sharon Yvonne, Vonda Swink; and five brothers, Laurence Murray, Joe Murray, Estel Murray, Raymond Murray and Jackie Lee Swink

She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Wilson(Lendall) of Anderson; three grandsons; five sisters, Anna Brown, Vada Mae Murray, Helen Harper, Florence Cook, Vivian McBee; and three brothers, Harmon Swink Jr., Gery Swink, Sam Murray.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Brother Tom Sumner officiating. Burial will follow at Noel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

www.ozarkfuneralhome.com

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Donna Gayle Qualls

April 4, 1952

Feb. 8, 2022

Donna Gayle Qualls, 70, of McDonald County, died Feb. 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 4, 1951, in Stella, Mo., to Vernon "Pete" and Edith "Joye" (Lamb) Clark. She was a lifelong resident of the McDonald County area. She worked many jobs, including homemaker and jewelry repair. On Aug. 13, 1969, in Miami, Okla., she married Howard Qualls. She enjoyed gardening and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; brother, Robert Lee Clark; and sister, Susie Nelson.

Surviving are a son, Howard Lynn Qualls (partner, Julia Christian) of Centerton, Ark.; a daughter, Stace Barnett (Mike); adopted daughter, Lindsey Law of Joplin; nine grandchildren; a brother, Ferris Clark (Katherine) of Grove, Okla.; and a brother-in-law, Robbie Nelson of Jane.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating.

www.ozarkfuneralhome.com

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Harold Wayne Sherman

April 28, 1937

Feb. 15, 2022

Harold Wayne Sherman, 84, of Noel, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born April 28, 1937, in Pineville, Mo., to Orville and Goldie (Armstrong) Sherman. He was raised in Pineville and graduated from Pineville High School in 1955. On his birthday in 1956, he married Lavilla Eberley, in Wichita, Kan. They resided in Wichita until moving to Noel in 1964. He was a farmer, raising chickens and beef cattle. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lanagan, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Kevin and Wayne Sherman; two brothers, J.C. and Eugene Sherman; and a sister, Wanda Pendergraft.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lavilla Sherman of the home; a daughter, Kimberly Manley (Travis) of Noel; three sons, Mark Sherman (Terri) of Noel, Michael Sherman of Anderson, Bryon Sherman (Sharon) of Noel; two daughters-in-law, Crystal Sherman of Anderson, Viola Sherman of Noel; 17 grandchildren; a brother, Clyde Sherman of Anderson; and a sister, Judy Beaver of Joplin.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Brother Earl Willoughby officiating. Burial followed in Brush Creek Cemetery.

www.ozarkfuneralhome.com

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

