Lady Mustangs Win Makeup Game

The McDonald County girls' basketball team will enter the Class 5, District 6, Tournament on a bit of a high note.

The Lady Mustangs (5-21) picked up a 44-29 win against Monett last Saturday in a makeup game from the Seneca Invitational.

"We controlled the whole game," said MCHS girls' coach Sean Crane.

Anna Clarkson led McDonald County with 17 points in the win against Monett. Clarkson has had big nights in three of the Lady Mustangs' wins, including 15 against Monett in the first meeting on Jan. 17 and 25 against Purdy in the opening round of the Seneca Invitational on Jan. 31.

"If she scores, we win," Crane said of Clarkson.

Addy Leach added 10 points for the Lady Mustangs against Monett, while Samara Smith and Carlee Cooper each had five.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the Lady Mustangs were defeated at Mount Vernon, 54-39.

The Lady Mustangs trailed 14-12 after the first quarter but fell behind, 31-16, at halftime after being outscored, 17-2, in the second quarter.

"One quarter just ballooned on us," Crane said. "We played OK. It's the story of our year. One little bit got away from us."

Leach led McDonald County against Mount Vernon with 16 points.

"She played incredibly well," Crane said of the senior Leach. "She kept us in the game for a long time."

Clarkson added eight, while Cooper had five, in the loss to Mount Vernon.

The Lady Mustangs played at Joplin on Tuesday night and suffered a 63-28 loss to end the regular season.

Now the Lady Mustangs will turn their attention to the Class 5, District 6, Tournament in Willard on Saturday. They'll play at 1 p.m. against host Willard (10-14).

McDonald County must win to keep its season alive.

"It'll be a tough one," Crane said. "They're a good team."

Crane said keeping Willard's offense in check will be a big key.

"They can score. They can score in bunches," He said. "They rely on their offense, not necessarily defense, but they can score."

McDonald County will want to slow the game down, Crane said.

"We're going to have to make them play the game at our pace," Crane said. "We do that, we've got a chance."

When asked how do the Lady Mustangs make Willard play the game at their pace, Crane said, "play good defense, control the ball and not turn it over."

The winner of Saturday's game will play Monday at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of the Bolivar-Webb City game, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs won the Class 5, District 11, championship last season, advancing to the Class 5, Sectional 6, tournament.