Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tyler J. Ehlers vs. Briana J. Ehlers. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Raymond M. Heflin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Trent M. Grass. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jeyzee J. Rubio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Darrell W. Keys et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Laura Lewis. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Loretta D. Hendricks. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Andrew R. Noponen. Suit on account.

We Set Tile, Inc. vs. Danny Tandy. Breach of contract.

Autovest, LLC vs. Merleen E. Lucas. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. Shawn S. Kennedy. Suit on account.

Americash Loans of Missouri vs. Joshua R. Crittenden. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Carla Shenk. Passing bad check.

Angie McAlister. Passing bad check.

Jessica Jo Walrath. Passing bad check.

Anh H. Trinh. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raymond M. Heflin. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Stacey Lynn Roberts. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Erica Tygart. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Gregory Furch. Statutory rape.

Daryl B. Rutherford. Domestic assault.

Deteria Turner. Passing bad check.

Ashley Ann Roberts. Theft/stealing.

Natasha Westendorf. Passing bad check.

Amy Cox Rodgers. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Debra S. Glenn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Haywood. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Berly M. Jose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Darrell W. Keys. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Keith D. Kohley.Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Shawnee Landis. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan Lopez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Ronnie G. Olive et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kevin R. Sammons. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Lucero O. Ramirez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Crystal Gaytan. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Ruby Gaytan. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Ryan T. Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Richard W. Huffman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Logan C. Hutcheson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Crystal Nichole Junior. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $256. Two years unsupervised probation.

Daniel E. S. Kirkpatrick. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Taiosiky Masauo. Trespassing, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Twenty days incarceration, jail. Credit for time served.

Angoluk Niffang. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Katherine Philips. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Natalie L. Staib. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Wilbern L. Yaws. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

Felonies:

Tonya R. Dickson. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Veston J. Martin. DWI -- serious physical injury. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Courtney B. Wardell. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.