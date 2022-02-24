Council Reviews Modular Home Plans

Mark Schulz approached the Southwest City Board of Aldermen during the regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss adding a second modular home on his recently acquired property at 414 W Cherokee Street.

Schulz said he would like to rent the dwellings in the future.

The council reviewed an image of the property with Schulz and discussed the required setbacks, minimum square footage, and date of manufacturing.

City Clerk Krystal Austen provided Shulz with the ordinance outlining the requirements for modular homes to review.

The council also had a lengthy discussion with Tonya Reece regarding the donation of a memorial flagpole in honor of her late grandfather, Edward Morey. They discussed the appropriate height of the flagpole, proper anchoring and lighting, location and flag quality. Reece will update the council at the next meeting.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 16 tickets, responded to one motor vehicle accident, taken two reports, provided aid to neighboring agencies twice and responded to 198 calls for service.

Mayor David Blake reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been catching at-large animals and moving items back into the police department following the remodel.

Blake said the water department has cleaned out the north tower and fixed a meter leak there as well. It plans to read meters next week, weather permitting.

He also reported that the wastewater department called a jetter to repair a sewage blockage on Bluebird Lane and has been busy conducting regular cleaning and testing maintenance at the plant.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed quotes for annual spring and fall maintenance of the city's HVAC units;

• Approved the purchase of $6,500 in pyrotechnics for the Third of July celebration;

• Heard that the onsite portion of the city's audit has been scheduled for Thursday and Friday; and

• Paid bills in the amount of $9,586.18.