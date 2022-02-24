Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a 'Dinner and Dance' Friday evening, Feb. 25. The doors open at 6 p.m., with the center serving chili and chili dogs. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for information.

Bunker Hill Singing

There will be singing from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Bunker Hill Community Building.

New Bethel Fundraiser Dinner

A Chicken and Dumplin's Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the New Bethel School, located at 669 New Bethel Road in Anderson. The fundraiser will also include a pie auction following the dinner. The dinner will be provided on a donation basis. Carryout will also be available.

"We would love for people to RSVP so we know how many people to expect, but it's not absolutely necessary. If you forget to RSVP, you can still attend," said Karen Almeter, New Bethel School director. New Bethel School is a rural two-room school, built of native stone in 1915 and closed in the spring of 1948. The school has been beautifully restored and the mission now is to preserve and teach history and skills to the community.

RSVPs can be made to [email protected]

Build My Future

The Missouri Job Center, in cooperation with FutureLink and WIB, will host a hands-on, building trades career expo for high school students in southwest Missouri. The expo will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho. For details to register, visit BuildMyFutureSWMO.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus are put on hold until further notice. This is being done due to the current environment with the coronavirus and its variants. For more information, contact [email protected]