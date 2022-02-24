This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 6
Brendean Alik, 24, Noel, trespassing
Feb. 7
Megan Tenay Huckeby, 26, Astor, Fla., theft/stealing
Kevin Michael Miler, 25, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Feb. 8
Johnny Ray Gawthrop, 41, Pineville, failure to produce license on demand
Buddy James Hamilton, 23, Southwest City, domestic assault
Michael Wayne Krier, 30, Noel, burglary
Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Anderson, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Feb. 9
Wally Dean Foreman, 52, Jay, Okla., probation violation
Guy MiHijo Ray, 48, Pineville, tampering with witness in a felony prosecution
Daryl B. Rutherford, 41, Stella, domestic assault
Danielle Webb, 49, Anderson, passing bad check and forgery
Feb. 10
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jay Kilwe, 32, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and out-of-state fugitive
Feb. 11
Timothy Dale Worth, 36, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Brandi Pearl York, 26, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Feb. 12
Craig L. Guinn, 58, Pineville, defective equipment
Michael Phillip Mishler, 53, Pineville, assault -- special victim and domestic assault
Mesha Rae Sanford, 38, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Seth Lee Guinn, 26, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt