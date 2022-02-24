This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 6

Brendean Alik, 24, Noel, trespassing

Feb. 7

Megan Tenay Huckeby, 26, Astor, Fla., theft/stealing

Kevin Michael Miler, 25, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Feb. 8

Johnny Ray Gawthrop, 41, Pineville, failure to produce license on demand

Buddy James Hamilton, 23, Southwest City, domestic assault

Michael Wayne Krier, 30, Noel, burglary

Steve Kevin Stewart, 43, Anderson, burglary and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Feb. 9

Wally Dean Foreman, 52, Jay, Okla., probation violation

Guy MiHijo Ray, 48, Pineville, tampering with witness in a felony prosecution

Daryl B. Rutherford, 41, Stella, domestic assault

Danielle Webb, 49, Anderson, passing bad check and forgery

Feb. 10

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jay Kilwe, 32, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol and out-of-state fugitive

Feb. 11

Timothy Dale Worth, 36, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Brandi Pearl York, 26, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Feb. 12

Craig L. Guinn, 58, Pineville, defective equipment

Michael Phillip Mishler, 53, Pineville, assault -- special victim and domestic assault

Mesha Rae Sanford, 38, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Seth Lee Guinn, 26, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt