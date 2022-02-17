Springfield Catholic defeats Mustangs in Big 8 Crossover

Springfield Catholic 72, McDonald County 57

Springfield Catholic handed the Mustangs a 72-57 loss Tuesday in a matchup of first place teams in the Big 8 Conference Crossover Tournament.

The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter and Catholic pulled ahead 38-23 at halftime.

The Irish (20-6) led 52-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Zachary Howell led Catholic with 41 points, while Layton Riley had 10.

Sterling Woods led McDonald County (12-12) with 17 points, while Cross Dowd and Cole Martin each had 11, Pierce Harmon eight, Eli McClain six, and Dalton McClain and Archer Wagner each with two.

The Mustangs are back in action Friday at Mount Vernon.