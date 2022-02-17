Noel Woman's Club Meeting

The Feb. 8 meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Melissa Lane. The Lord's Prayer and pledge of allegiance were recited. Eight members and one guest answered roll call.

The minutes were read by Vicki Barth. Dot moved and Linda seconded that the minutes be accepted and it passed. Bonnie Leonard gave the treasurer's report. Dot moved and Linda seconded that this report be accepted and it passed. Members that were not at the last meeting paid the yearly dues.

Hannah passed out the programs and changes for the new year. We discussed inactive members and encouraging others to join us. Beth Dodd is a new member and there was a welcoming her to the club.

The scholarships were discussed for this coming spring. Noel area senior girls interested in applying for the scholarships should see the counselor at the high school. The form is now online. Applications must be received by the end of March 2022.

We discussed possible fundraisers for the upcoming year. We have always had a spring bake sale and also discussed a possible Bingo night. More discussion on this to come.

A card was signed for Debbie Powell, who is in the hospital at Rogers.

We enjoyed our Valentine's Day gift exchange with lovely gifts for all.

Our program this month was bagging our homemade cookies for the Meals on Wheels Valentine treat bags. This is a long-time service project we have enjoyed providing. The cookie bags are passed out with the meals for Valentine's Day. Thank you to all who baked cookies and helped with this project!

The hostess was Vicki Barth for the evening and we enjoyed Valentine-themed food and decorations.

Our next meeting will be held on March 8 and all are invited to join us as guests. If you would like more information on the club, please call Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.