Mustangs Capture Conference Crown

ANDERSON -- The boys' basketball banner listing conference and district championships inside Mustang Arena is now in need of an update.

The McDonald County Mustangs had an answer for nearly everything East Newton threw at them Monday night, with a conference championship on the line.

When the smoke cleared, the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 59-44 victory and earned a share of the Big 8 West Conference title.

McDonald County (12-11) finished conference play 5-1, with the only loss at Monett, and handed the Patriots (15-6, 5-1) their first league loss as well.

"I told them, 'From the moment we start that first conference game, guys, we have one goal. We need to win the conference,'" said Mustangs' head coach Brandon Joines. "You know there was a hiccup in Monett that we would love to get back, which had other extracurricular things added to it. We knew we were still in control of our fate and all we had to do was pull off the last two because that would break all ties. It would just solidify it. They answered the call (last Friday) against Nevada and they definitely answered the call tonight multiple times."

It's McDonald County's first conference championship since 2016.

McDonald County thumped Nevada, 60-43, on homecoming last Friday to set up Monday night's clash.

And for more than four-and-a-half minutes into Monday's game, neither team could score.

Eli McClain's bucket inside with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter broke a 0-0 score. East Newton answered with five straight points, but Pierce Harmon hit two free throws and had a driving basket as the Mustangs led, 6-5, after the first quarter.

McDonald County seemed to hit its stride late in the second quarter. Tied 16-16, the Mustangs outscored the Patriots 11-2 to close the quarter and take a 27-18 lead at halftime. Harmon had seven points in that run, including a 3-pointer on the wing, and Bo Leach gave some energy off the bench with four points.

"We finally got settled in, got comfortable and ended the first half terrific," Joines said.

East Newton came storming back at the start of the third period, thanks to the red hot shooting of Patriots' senior Easton Schrader. Schrader splashed three straight 3-pointers to tie the game 27-27 with 6:16 remaining and forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Cross Dowd got the lead back for good for MCHS with a deep 3-pointer. That started a 14-2 run to end the quarter for the Mustangs.

Cole Martin followed with a 3-pointer in the corner. Sterling Woods had a pair of baskets and Harmon and McClain also scored. Meanwhile, McDonald County had nine straight defensive stops as it took a 41-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

East Newton wouldn't go away, cutting the lead to 47-41 and forcing another timeout from the Mustangs, but Woods converted a basket-and-one and Harmon was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit two of the free throws to get the lead back to double digits, where it remained the rest of the way.

"It's all about answering what needs to be done, and are you willing to do the job to get it done?" Joines said. "Tonight, I couldn't be more proud of the guys who were on the floor. In fact, I couldn't be more proud of the bench. At the end, they were all in it and they were all excited every time a big shot happened."

Gabe Bergen led East Newton with 12 points, while Schrader had nine.

Woods led McDonald County with 17 points, while Harmon had 15, McClain 12, Leach six, Dowd five and Martin four.

McDonald County 59, East Newton 44

East Newton^5^13^11^15^--^44

MCHS^6^21^14^18^--^59

East Newton (15-8, 5-1): Bergen 12, Schrader 9, Renner 8, Sorrel 6, Bowman 5, Wolfe 2, Waters 2.

McDonald County (12-11, 5-1): Woods 17, Harmon 15, McClain 12, Leach 6, Dowd 5, Martin 4.

McDonald County 60, Nevada 43

McDonald County was at its best with the game on the line Friday night.

Nevada had trimmed a 12-point second-half deficit to just two points after a barrage of 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one by Cade Beshore to pull within 33-31 with 1:50 remaining.

The Mustangs regrouped in a big way.

Cross Dowd, who scored 24 points, cranked a 3-pointer from the top of the key to answer, and Dowd splashed a deep 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the third for a 39-31 lead going into the fourth.

McDonald County then outscored Nevada, 21-12, in the fourth quarter to pull away for the homecoming victory at Mustang Arena.

"A lot of that came down to leadership," said head coach Brandon Joines. "Our guys have the experience. You know, we've had an up and down year. ... Those types of up-and-down games build your character, and so we had a very good character response."

Dowd knocked down six 3-pointers, including five in the second half.

"Cross Dowd felt incredible, obviously, especially in the second half but he did in the first half too," Joines said. "When he feels good, he feels good. He had a great night."

The Mustangs also got a spark from Bo Leach.

Leach scored nine of his 13 points at the start of the fourth quarter, including a basket-and-one to answer a 3-pointer from Nevada's Leo Gayman, who had cut the lead to 39-34 to open the fourth.

"When (Leach) stepped on the floor, he all of the sudden came to life, and he looked like a guy that wanted to finish and wanted to do it for his team, and it's awesome to see," Joines said of Leach, who recently transferred back to McDonald County from Miami, Okla., during Christmas break. "He adds a different element for us in terms of movement and fluidity offensively. ... Glad to welcome him back into the fold."

Pierce Harmon added nine for the Mustangs, while Eli McClain and Teddy Reedybacon each had six and Sterling Woods two.

Brice Budd led Nevada with 16 points, while Beshore had 10.

McDonald County led 9-5 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime.

Joines said the win was a complete team effort offensively and defensively.

"When we play like that -- we've said it for several games -- if we can put the defense and offensive sides together, we're a very dangerous team," Joines said, "and tonight we kind of did that and I hope that's the start of a trend for us."

McDonald County 60, Nevada 43

Nevada^5^8^18^12^--^43

MCHS^9^15^15^21^--^60

Nevada (5-17, 2-3): Budd 16, Beshore 10, Collins 8, Gayman 5, Rea 4

McDonald County (11-11, 4-1): Dowd 24, Leach 13, Harmon 9, McClain 6, Reedybacon 6, Woods 2.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Bo Leach fights through Nevada traffic to score a basket during Friday's homecoming game at Mustang Arena.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Eli McClain works on the block against East Newton on Monday at Mustang Arena. The Mustangs won the Big 8 West Conference championship with a 59-44 victory over the Patriots.

