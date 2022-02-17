Missouri 4-H Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri 4-H Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from current or former Missouri 4-H members pursuing post-secondary study. Applications are due Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Missouri 4-H youths are encouraged to showcase their personal growth and development as well as their career goals on their scholarship applications.

"For more than 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation, our donors and our partner organizations have supported 4-H'ers as they pursue their educational goals," said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. "We are proud to award scholarships that recognize the accomplishments of Missouri 4-H youth."

This year, more than $85,000 -- the highest amount ever -- will be awarded to current or former Missouri 4-H members, Augustine said. A list of available scholarships is at muext.us/4Hscholarships.

A gift to the Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund will help ensure more young people have an opportunity to attend college and reach their full potential. To make a gift, visit mizzou.us/f704.

About Missouri 4-H

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow while making a real difference in their communities, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation's Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

About the Missouri 4-H Foundation

The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For more than 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H. Learn more at 4h.missouri.edu/foundation.