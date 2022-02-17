McDonald County Press Obituaries For Feb. 17, 2022

Earl Eugene 'Tucker' Ellis

Oct. 3, 1936

Feb. 11, 2022

Earl Eugene "Tucker" Ellis, 85, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Washburn, Mo., to Earl and Katie May (Daugherty) Ellis. He married Sherron Sue Sanders on July 3, 1980, in Jane, Mo. He worked as a sales associate for Walmart and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Jane. He enjoyed golfing and metal detecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Debbie Weirich; two brothers, Bob Ellis and Jim Ellis.

Surviving are his wife, Sherron Ellis of the home; children, Steve Ellis (Patti) of Centerton, Ark., Karen Perry (Greg) of Bentonville, Ark.; step-children, Kevin Whited (Corrine) of Anderson, Mo., Lori Griffith (Scott) of Jane; sister, Louine Gardner of Pineville; sister-in-law, Nancy Ellis of Anderson; and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Jane, Mo., with Pastor Bruce Love and Pastor Steve Ellis officiating. Burial followed at the Pineville Cemetery.

Michael Edward 'Mike' Lesher

Nov. 13, 1968

Feb. 11, 2022

Michael Edward "Mike" Lesher, 53, of Bella Vista, Ark., died suddenly on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his residence after suffering a massive heart attack.

He was born Nov. 13, 1968, in Atchison, Kan., to Teddy Arthur and Dorothy Ann (Wohletz) Lesher. He was raised in Atchison and was a 1987 graduate of Maur Hill Academy. He furthered his education with a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University in 1992. On Aug. 1, 1992, he married Schonna Gann. He was an analyst throughout his life and was employed by Boston Scientific. Prior employments were at Zebra Technologies, Johnson & Johnson and ConAgra. He enjoyed being outdoors, either fishing or building bonfires. He was a member of Canvas Church in Bentonville, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Amy Lesher.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Schonna Lesher of the home; two children, Zachary Lesher of Joplin, Mo., Devon Lesher of Bentonville, Ark.; his mother, Dorothy Lesher of Kansas City; a brother, David Lesher of Oak Grove, Mo.; and three sisters, Debbie Bellmann of Kansas City, Sandra Herdler of Kearney, Mo., Diane Stanton of Omaha, Neb.

Funeral services are at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Canvas Church (1106 NW 10th Street, Bentonville, Ark.) with Pastor Bill Burchit officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are being directed to the college fund of Zachary and Devon, c/o the funeral home.

Jerry McNelly

Sept. 3, 1938

Feb. 13, 2022

Jerry McNelly, 83, of Pineville, Mo., died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Bentonville, Ark., where he lived most of his life. On May 31, 1957, he married LaVina Sigler at the old Whittenburg Church near Jane, Mo. He worked throughout his life at various jobs to provide for his family. After retirement, they purchased a farm in Pineville, where he raised cattle for many years. As a horse lover, he was able to go horseback riding on the trails in Huckleberry Ridge Conservation Area which adjoined their farm. They had flea market booths in later years and he enjoyed attending auctions to acquire merchandise to be sold there.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Hazel McNelly; a daughter, Brenda McNelly; his twin brother, Larry and brother, Irvin McNelly; and a sister, Verginia Warren.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaVina Sigler McNelly; two daughters, Carolyn York (Terry), Danna Sands (Dale); a son, Jerry McNelly (Diana); five grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce Bone, Lometa Sandlin, Lawanda Shockley (Don), Linda Gorman, Pat Stanfield, Mary Dillow (Calvin).

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Jamie Cope officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on the day of the service.

Linda Coleen Thurman

Sept. 20, 1949

Feb. 12, 2022

Linda Coleen Thurman, 72, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Anderson, Mo. to Leroy Edward and Esther Coleen (Robbins) Thurman. She resided in Noel since 1952. She was a nanny and worked several years in the mobile home industry for both Sundancer and American Family Homes. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting projects and attended the Oak Chapel Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Shirley and Betty Thurman.

Survivors are three brothers, Leroy Thurman Jr. (Stella) of Noel, James Thurman of Noel, Danny Thurman of Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Darren Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the Anderson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Harvey Willis

Dec. 21, 1939

Jan. 29, 2022

Harvey L. Willis, 82, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Joplin, Mo., to George and Clara Mae Jean (Watson) Willis. He served in the military branches of the Marine Corps, Air Force and the Navy. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing bluegrass gospel music, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings; his first wife, Joyce; and a son, Harold Lee Willis.

Surviving are his wife, Emma, of the home; son, Bill Willis (Charlene Warren) of Colcord, Okla.; daughter, LaJuanna Vasquez of Springfield, Mo.; stepchildren, Tim Brock (Tammy) of Grove, Okla., Vicky Brock of Neosho, Mo., Becky Williams (Tim) of Anderson, Kathy Stout (Eddie) of Anderson; and several grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, with Terry Willis officiating.

