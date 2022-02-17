Knights Of Columbus To Hold 30th Annual Lenton Fish Fry

BELLA VISTA, Ark. -- St. Bernard's Catholic Church will be the scene once again for the annual Lenten Fish Fry this year on Friday, March 4. The Knights of Columbus state this is the 30th year anniversary. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertainment.

The menu includes catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The phone number to call is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m., with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

There will be two additional dates, March 25th and April 8th.