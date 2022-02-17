Five Wrestlers Advance To State

McDonald County's wrestlers had a good showing last weekend in the Class 3, District 3, Championships at Carl Junction.

The Mustangs had three wrestlers win district titles and five overall to qualify for this week's Missouri State Championships. Meanwhile, two more Mustangs just missed the state cut, falling one match score.

"I believe we could have had seven (qualify)," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "That's a good, solid goal going into next year, knowing these guys are coming back. ... We know that's the number we're going to have to have to bring back some state hardware. We've got to have more individual successes."

Factor said, since McDonald County moved into Class 3, the five qualifiers for state would tie a program high. He said the team had seven qualifiers in 2007 as a Class 2 school.

"They've seen that when the team grows it puts a little more accountability on their shoulders," Factor said. "Some of those guys stepped up, but we need to get a few more of those guys next year."

Overall as a team, the Mustangs finished seventh in the team standings with 118.0 points. Neosho won the district team title with 211.5, followed by Bolivar 174, Carl Junction 144, Marshfield 138.5, Willard 132.5, Rolla 119.5, McDonald County 118, Branson 83.0, Glendale 48.0, Webb City 40.0, Camdenton 38.0, Union 34.5, West Plains 27.0, Parkview 24.0 and Hillcrest 15.0.

McDonald County wrestlers Blaine Ortiz (126), Samuel Murphy (220) and Jayce Hitt (285) all came home with individual district championships.

Ortiz (39-5) won his first three matches by fall, beating in succession Bolivar's Maddux NeSmith (1:09), Carl Junction's Dylan Frazier (2:21) and Marshfield's Tommy Mynatt (2:23) to reach the finals. In the finals, Ortiz defeated Neosho's Johnny Chrisco by an 8-2 decision.

"Blaine took him down three times and won the match," Factor said. "He put himself in a good position going into state, but he's going to have a tough path."

Ortiz placed second at state last year in the 113-pound division.

"As a returning state runner-up he's been there before, but he also knows the competition in his weight class," Factor said. "On any given day any one of those guys can win a state championship. We're working on keeping his confidence level up, hoping he goes in there with the attitude to go wrestle at his best."

Murphy (43-1) won three of his four matches by fall at 220.

He defeated Bolivar's Cael McCullah in the opening round at 5:25, and then beat Glendale's Kahman Isaia in 2:00. Murphy won a major decision 9-0 over Rolla's Gabe Sutton in the semifinals.

Murphy defeated Erik Tomanek of Marshfield by fall in 1:36 in the first-place match. Just a few weeks ago, Murphy defeated Tomanek 2-1 in an Assembly Dual at MCHS.

"Just solid the whole tournament," Factor said of Murphy, who is ranked No. 1 in the state. "He won every one of his matches by fall with exception of his semifinals match. Just controlled his competition, wrestled well offensively and had a good opportunity to hit a nice throw in his finals match and pinned the Marshfield kid. ... I think he's got the right attitude to become our school's second state champion."

Jayce Hitt (21-4) won all four of his matches by fall. He defeated Alex Villarauz of Branson in 1:09 to open the tournament, followed by wins over Glendale's Jack Hewitt (1:18), Neosho's Nico Olivares (1:17) and Rolla's Broc Horton (3:27) in the finals.

Hitt wound up being the No. 1 seed after a wrestler from Camdenton had to drop out due to an illness.

"Just a flawless performance," Factor said. "He put himself in a great spot to earn his first state medal this week in Columbia."

Jose Mendoza Garcia (18-19) qualified at 113 and finished fourth place overall. After receiving an opening-round bye, Mendoza Garcia won his quarterfinal match over Willard's Brady Precht by 9-4 decision but lost in the winner's semifinal to Carl Junction's Sam Melton by fall (1:41).

Mendoza Garcia came back and beat Webb City's Trenton Ogle in the consolation semifinals by fall (3:45) to clinch his state spot. He was defeated by fall in the third-place match by Rolla's Brayden Squires (0:50).

Levi Smith (40-7) placed third overall and qualified for state after losing his first match in the quarterfinal to Parkview's Junior Lamarre 6-4.

Smith then won four straight matches out of the consolation bracket to reach state, including beating Lamarre in a rematch by a 1-0 decision. He also had fall victories over Rolla's Ben Perkins (0:42), Branson's Daniel Giles (0:36) and a 6-4 victory over Webb City's Brantley Carter.

Dominic Cervantes (24-24) advanced to the "bubble" at 120 to qualify for state but was defeated in the consolation semifinals by Branson's Thomas Mutarelli.

Malosi Sosef (4-6) reached the bubble at 195 but was defeated by fall (2:26) by Neosho's Ulysses DeLeon.

Both Cervantes and Sosef went 2-2 in the tournament overall.

Also for McDonald County, Ayden Ball (12-23) went 0-2 at 132, Cross Spencer (15-30) 0-2 at 138, John Clemons (9-27) 0-2 at 145, Alexis Molina-Cruz (2-16) 0-2 at 160, Juan Morales (14-21) 0-2 at 170, and Alex Bogart (17-26) 0-2 at 182.

"Overall with the team, there were a lot of guys that showed a lot of heart in their matches," Factor said. "Ayden Ball was right in it with the No. 2 seed from Bolivar. He wrestled a close match until he got caught. Some others managed to do good for us. Alex Bogart won a match for us, both those guys did a good job helping score team points for the team being there and getting the experience and helping our team get a little stronger going into next year."

The Mustangs departed Wednesday morning for Columbia and Mizzou Arena on the campus of the University of Missouri. The tournament begins with first-round matches on Thursday with quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday.

PHOTO SUBMITTED McDonald County's Jayce Hitt wrestles Rolla's Broc Horton in the 285-pound championship match at the district tournament.



PHOTO SUBMITTED McDonald County's Blaine Ortiz works an escape during his 126-pound district championship match against Neosho's Johnny Chrisco.

