FFA Leaders Talk About Activities

McDonald County High School FFA leaders President Courtney Keaton, Vice President Maggie Pratt and Second Vice President Braxton Bishop recently discussed activities for the spring semester.

Keaton said FFA Week is coming up Feb. 20-26 with a variety of activities. First, on Sunday, members will attend church together at Buffalo Creek Church. Monday was originally a day off but then, following a snow day, it became a make-up day.

The McDonald County Press was unable to learn from school officials before press time if plans were made for that day. Tuesday is Hawaiian shirt day and bring-your-tractor-to-school day. Wednesday, FFA members will serve teachers breakfast starting around 6 a.m., she said.

"It's actually really fun," she added.

During lunch on Wednesday, there will be a luncheon for all ag members, Keaton said.

"This is also the day where we wear our official dress so everyone can see what our official dress is and that we are proud to be a part of this organization," she said.

Thursday is blue and gold day and muddiest-truck day. Members will also put painted handprints on a banner with green handprints for first-year members, gold for second-year, blue for third-year, and blue and gold for fourth-year members. On Friday, the theme will be wearing flannels, and all FFA members and ag students will be invited to go roller skating, she said.

Pratt said the annual labor auction with chili provided by FFA alumni was held on Jan. 29. She and the other officers discussed the event prior up to the day it was held. She said the auction was growing each year and was set to move from a room in the ag building to the high school cafeteria. FFA alumnus Tyler Sprenkle was to auction off the volunteers, who would work in pairs or groups of three, she said.

Keaton said that, at a previous auction her grandmother bid on her, and the group cleaned her house and washed her windows. Also, a teacher bid on them and they helped clean her classroom.

Pratt said she was sold twice at a previous auction and helped a lady go through things for a yard sale and at the yard sale.

Bishop said his experience from a previous auction was helping to clear brush and trees and chop wood for the owners of Diamond Tea Kettle Company.

Next, Bishop discussed contest season. He said there are a wide variety of teams, such as ag sales, equine, ag mechanics, nursery teams, forest, parliamentary procedure, etc.

"This year I'm participating on a livestock team with pigs, sheep, goats, and cattle," he said.

He added that all students are encouraged to participate on a team. They meet students and ag teachers from other schools, he said.

Keaton said contests can help students build their networks and expand their horizons. She was on a sales team, and she never thought she could sell something, but the process really taught her how to talk to people, she said.

Pratt said she is on the nursery and landscape team, which helps her with a landscaping job she has.

Bishop said he was on the poultry team his freshman year.

"I didn't like birds, but it helped me see that even if you don't like the animal, they're there for a reason," he said.

He added students are also now working on supervised agricultural experiences.

Keaton said, for these projects, students have to keep track of their hours and expenses and later turn in a record book to be judged for awards.

"It prepares you for a future job," she said.

The leaders summed up what FFA means to them.

"FFA has taught me multiple things that I will take with me throughout my adult life," Pratt said. "I've learned things from the FFA that I never would have learned if I didn't take that step freshman year. It's helped me get out of my box more, for sure. I'm able to speak to people more, when my freshman self couldn't stand in front of people I knew, or people I didn't, without crying, honestly."

Keaton said, "A lot of people think FFA is just about ag or animals. It's helped me break out of my box and improve on my leadership skills."

"Those early mornings really show you who you are, but I love it," Bishop said. "I love that we get to go and travel. I love that we get to experience real-life without the pressure of not being able to make mistakes. Our ag teachers are so great at helping us."