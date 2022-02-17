Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Donald G. Freytag vs. Annette E. Freytag. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Darla G. Gatlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

McKenna C. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Raye M. Pearcy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Ricky Austin. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Meagan A. Frazier. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Trent M. Grass. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jeyzee J. Rubio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Brendean Alik. Trespassing.

Elijah M. Henderson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leonor Louise Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anastasia M. Teske. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Parin B. Patel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles D. Koehn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cesar A. Suazo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Monique M. Hamilton. Theft/stealing.

Omar R. Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Walker T. Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Clinton W. Calcote. Property damage.

Felonies:

William R. Colvard. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Guy M. Ray. Tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Courtney B. Wardell. DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Anna B. Boyed et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper.Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Haywood. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Berly M. Jose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Darrell W. Keys. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Keith D. Kohley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan Lopez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

America Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Shawnee Landis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Ronnie G. Olive et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kevin R. Sammons. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

William J. Arnett. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.00.

Kylee J. Bard. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.50.

William R. Colvard. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Six months incarceration, jail. Two months unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

None.