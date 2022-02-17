Council Considers Tree Removal Request, Hears Reports

Anderson's board of alderman heard a request by letter from a resident regarding a bothersome tree during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Allen Bridenstine contacted the council asking members to consider removing a tree near his property at 203 Grandview Street. He went on to ask that, once the tree was removed, the adjacent alley be removed and the land added to his lots.

Alderman Don Hines said he was of the belief that, if the alley is closed, ownership of the land is split between the adjoining properties.

After a brief discussion and a recommendation by Mayor Rusty Wilson, the council voted to have the tree removed and the alley left alone.

The council then heard from Stephen Bradford representing Air Purifier. Bradford said the company is currently selling professional negative ion generating units, capable of sanitizing 24,000 cubic feet, at cost. He explained that the units kill viruses in the air within three minutes and on surfaces within eight hours. He noted that, along with viruses and any of their variations, the units also kill mold, mildew and remove smoke.

Bradford recommended various models for the city hall and patrol vehicles.

The council said they would research the units and circle back with Bradford.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 532 calls for service. He announced that the new firearms were delivered, two mobile and two portable radios were received and the 2015 Tahoe was sold. He told council members that, with the trade-in of two vehicles, the city would be able to lease two new Tahoes at a cost of $98,592 before interest.

Abbott also noted that Officer Willet contracted covid and, as a result, K-9 training course completion has been delayed until May.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that the department has responded to 62 calls for service since the last meeting. He informed the council that the department's air compressor quit working and a replacement dual-stage compressor was purchased at a cost of $1,200.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that an 8-inch water line has been installed in the area of city hall and 400 feet of troublesome line was removed on Deer Park Road. Shoemaker went on to request another pallet of electronic-read water meters. After some discussion, the council approved the purchase of a pallet of 3/4-inch meters as well as three 2-inch meters for the apartments.

In other business, the council:

• Tabled the topic of GIS mapping until alternative pricing is sought;

• Voted to continue membership with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team;

• Spoke about delinquent water accounts with substantial debt;

• Discussed replacing the scoreboard at the ball field;

• Paid bills in the amount of $96,512.62.