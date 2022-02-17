This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 30

Ani Anison, 22, Anderson, hindering the prosecution of a felony

Eric Joseph Cross, 27, Rogers, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

A.J. Joseph, 24, Noel, domestic assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, open container, DWI -- alcohol, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Timothy Paul Michot, 37, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Dudley Paul Robonei, 30, Anderson, trespassing

Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle

Tony Ray Wishon, 23, Seneca, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing

Jan. 31

Justin Joshua Adolphson, 27, Webb City, burglary

Robert T. Leach, 40, Pineville, interference with custody and assault -- special victim

Feb. 1

Victor E. Arias-Alanis, 23, Nixa, involuntary manslaughter

Tyler Storm Wilson, 23, Stella, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle

Feb. 2

Raymond Michael Heflin, 40, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Feb. 4

Amanda Dawn Baughman, 32, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Janie Lee Clark, 36, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jared Alexander King, 32, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Heath Allen Noponen, 39, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended and peace disturbance