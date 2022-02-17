This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 30
Ani Anison, 22, Anderson, hindering the prosecution of a felony
Eric Joseph Cross, 27, Rogers, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
A.J. Joseph, 24, Noel, domestic assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, open container, DWI -- alcohol, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Timothy Paul Michot, 37, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Dudley Paul Robonei, 30, Anderson, trespassing
Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle
Tony Ray Wishon, 23, Seneca, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop -- by fleeing
Jan. 31
Justin Joshua Adolphson, 27, Webb City, burglary
Robert T. Leach, 40, Pineville, interference with custody and assault -- special victim
Feb. 1
Victor E. Arias-Alanis, 23, Nixa, involuntary manslaughter
Tyler Storm Wilson, 23, Stella, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 2
Raymond Michael Heflin, 40, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Feb. 4
Amanda Dawn Baughman, 32, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Janie Lee Clark, 36, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jared Alexander King, 32, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Heath Allen Noponen, 39, Noel, endangering the welfare of a child
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended and peace disturbance