Board Hears Objections To Police Department Policy

Tempers flared at the Goodman Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night as members discussed a policy of the police chief.

Alderman Clay Sexson asked Police Chief Adam Miller if his policies had ever been approved by the board. Miller said the board never requested to review his policies.

Sexson referred to a policy stating that officers were allowed an hour of physical fitness while on duty. He said he had never heard of the city doing that before. Miller said that if the city previously had policies and procedures that did not work well, why would he revert to them?

Sexson further noted an hour of physical fitness per shift amounted to about one-fifth of Miller's salary. Alderman Paula Brodie said it amounted to about $5,590. They also expressed concerns about the city not having police coverage during the time he is working out.

Miller said he is still on call during his workouts, and he has only had a call one time, which was a lockout. He said he works out at the YMCA in Neosho, and he can get back to Goodman in eight minutes going the speed limit. Running lights and siren, he can get there in four minutes, he said. He also noted he does not take a lunch break.

"I don't want to get outrun by a bad guy or lose a fight to a bad guy," he said. "This job requires me to be physically fit. I'm just kind of blown away by how this is an issue."

Mayor JR Fisher said he believes it benefits the city for officers to stay fit.

The other two full-time officers on staff noted they do not take advantage of the policy because, unlike Miller, they do not have families at home and can work out any time.

Sexson said, "We could use that $5,000 to hire a part-time officer."

He also said that Miller's policies need to be approved by the board.

Moving on from that topic, Sexson opined that the police department's vehicles should be kept at city hall rather than at the police department because there is shelter available at city hall, and the city owns a portable carport that could be assembled at city hall for more shelter. This would keep the cars' tires from being damaged by excessive heat or snow or the decals from being damaged by the weather, he said.

Fisher said the carport could be assembled at the police department. Alderman Nicholas Smith said it would be better for the officers to take their vehicles home with them.

Officers said it would not be expedient to have the cars parked at city hall because they would have to go to the police department to get their gear, then drive their personal vehicles to city hall to get their police cars, and then respond to a call.

Miller said it seemed like the board was trying to micromanage the department.

He noted more than once that he has invited all the members of the board to come to the police department in order to try to get to know the officers, but none of them has responded.

Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson told Miller she did not come to the police department because she does not meet privately with city employees because she feels all her actions should be public. She said she was open to a special meeting of the board to discuss police policies.

In other business, the board:

Discussed a water rate increase but tabled it until the next meeting;

Voted to send Clerk Madisun Branstetter to a clerks' meeting in place of former City Clerk Georgia Holtz, who recently resigned;

Approved allowing public works superintendent Kevin Carter to replace a backflow for about $1,100.



