Board Approves Cabling Project

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on Feb. 10, approved a project that will upgrade the school district's internet cable and network equipment.

Director of technology Robin Leonard said, after receiving permission to seek bids for the project, he was proposing a $573,833 project to replace every piece of network cable in every building, along with 400 wireless access points and a number of network switches and battery backups. The price he presented reflects an 80 percent reimbursement from E-Rate, which provides funding from the federal government.

Board president Frank Woods asked why the district needed to replace cable.

Leonard's plan is to upgrade all the cable in the district to category 6 cable. The district now has older cable such as category 2, 3 and 4, he said. Standardizing the cable in all the buildings could potentially deliver internet speeds up to a gigabit per second, he said. He also said the category 6 cable will last until his retirement, rather than having to be replaced every five years.

Board member John Carlin asked if it would make more sense to do part of the upgrade now and part in three years.

IT department member Dusty Anderson commented that, if the project was broken up into phases, there could be problems with having an "old system" and a "new system."

Leonard said the project was quite the financial undertaking and, if it was to be broken up, he would rather see the buildings be re-cabled first.

Board member Andy McClain expressed concerns about inflation, suggesting the board go ahead with the project before the price of materials goes up more.

Carlin said he was fine with spending the money; he just wanted "to make sure we're not buying a Corvette when a Taurus would get the job done."

The board approved the project.

High school principal Angie Brewer presented the board with a list of proposed new courses. The board asked a few questions about some of the new courses.

Brewer also explained the process by which new courses are selected. She said she meets with department heads and asks them what courses are needed and which ones are on the decline. Teachers also have the opportunity to submit courses they are interested in teaching, she said.

Carlin asked what regions students would learn about in Latin American History. Brewer said Central and South America, noting many students are native to those regions.

Woods asked about a course called "Understanding Oneself, Dating and Other Relationships," questioning whether the school should be teaching students about dating.

Brewer explained the course teaches about healthy boundaries and what a healthy relationship looks like.

She also noted all curriculum is available for parents at any time. She also said not all classes may be offered, depending on demand.

The board approved the new curriculum.

The board also approved transportation director Dennis Coberley's request to purchase four buses at $102,535 per bus.

In other business, the board:

Learned that prom will be April 30 at Amadeus Ranch and graduation will be May 15 at the high school;

Renewed a lease on a short bus for three years for $19,146 annually;

Approved a summer vocational work rehab program; and

Granted permission for the baseball team to attend a tournament in Harrison, Ark., March 18-19.



