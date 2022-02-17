Area FFA Banquet Set Today In Neosho

Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve. Those twelve words are the keystone of Future Farmers of American and the opportunities it provides to its members. The organization instills leadership skills, the importance of agriculture and community, the rewards of hard work, and the value of a dollar.

The cream of the crop of McDonald County's organization is slated to receive Area Degrees and Proficiency Awards during the Area XI FFA Banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Neosho.

There are a number of thorough requirements that must be completed before FFA members qualify for an Area Degree. They must first receive a Chapter Degree, actively participate in FFA for at least two years, complete two years (360 hours) of instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth-grade level (including an SAE program), earn and productively invest at least $350 or work at least 100 hours in excess of class time (or a combination thereof), effectively lead a group discussion for 15 minutes, demonstrate five procedures of parliamentary law, progress toward individual achievement in FFA awards programs and maintain a satisfactory scholastic record.

This year, 25 students will receive Area Degrees for completing these requirements, seven will receive Proficiency Awards in recognition of outstanding Supervised Agriculture Experiences (SAEs) and two students -- senior Courtney Keaton and junior Lane Allison -- will go on to represent the region at the state level.

Keaton placed first in Entrepreneurial Beef Production and Allison placed first in Wildlife Management.

Keaton owns cattle and horses that she is solely responsible for. To help offset the cost of feed, hay and maintenance, Keaton also shows the cattle and competes in rodeos.

Allison works on a farm, overseeing a variety of livestock and animals.

Over the course of a member's FFA career, they are tasked with detailed record-keeping of hours worked, expenses, investments and plans for future growth in their business or field of study. These record books are then submitted, along with an explanation of the endeavor, to be judged by those experienced in the area.

Keaton said she looks forward to seeing the results of both her work and Allison's.

"It's very exciting to make it to the state level," she said.