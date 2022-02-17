Adventure Awaits For Mischief Managed Farm

Amanda Cross frequently sets her alarm to go off at two or three in the morning so she can check on her sheep getting ready to lamb.

Cross doesn't expect any trouble, but she wants to do everything she can for her expectant ewes.

"I'm like a mother hen," she says. "I can be down at the barn for hours."

Farm life is not easy. Over the past three years of farming, Cross has experienced dying calves, a lack of eggs to incubate and numerous sheep labors.

But there's also been many sweet successes for the husband/wife team -- Jeremiah and Amanda Cross of the Mischief Managed Farm -- who oversee a number of rabbits, sheep, goats, chickens and ducks.

They mainly raise Katahdin sheep, a meat sheep, which they plan to sell in the fall.

The farm life requires a unique perspective for the challenges and joys that lie ahead.

So, it seemed fairly logical for the family -- which embraces adventure and is a big Harry Potter fan -- to name their farm after a part from a book series.

"The Marauders Map is a magical map of Hogwarts that is opened by saying, 'I solemnly swear that I am up to no good' and closed by saying, 'Mischief Managed,'" she says.

That unique way of looking at life has spurred the family to work hard at farming while creating and selling one-of-a-kind items online in their "spare time." Since last fall, the family has highlighted various items in their online Etsy shop. Their handcrafted items also will be on display at the Pineville Spring Fling Craft Show, set for April 9.

The family creates planters, pixel heart clocks and Cummins miniature diesel truck engines, to dachshund bookmarkers, anatomically correct key chains ... and much more.

It all started when Jeremiah purchased a 3D printer and began to watch online videos to learn how to design various items. From there, Amanda decided to purchase two smaller 3D printers and she and their two children, daughter Idy and son Noah, began to use their creative juices.

Little plant signs, "Did I Plant That?" to "Cheaper Than Therapy" to "Plantus Unknownus" adorn succulents and cacti. The stakes are sure to be a hit as the weather warms up and spring approaches, Cross believes.

Their daughter will have her own table at the craft show. Any money she makes will go, in turn, to help fund future art supplies.

The Cross family utilizes their own interests to fuel some new ideas. They have several "nerdy, geeky" ornaments, such as Star Wars- and Game of Thrones-based, that did very well on Etsy over the holidays, she says.

They also paint, design and gather ideas from Pinterest, and up-cycled items, such as her daughter's cowgirl boots. They cross spray-sealed those and are offering the pair as boot planters.

The adventure never ends on the farm. Idy loves to paint and create. Noah is more interested in the biology of sheep, his mom says.

The family chose to homeschool their kids to provide them with a more "down-to-earth education."

Both children help on the farm -- and have advanced sales with their own ideas.

The couple has learned a lot through trial and error. They believe their decidedly different items entice shoppers.

The Cross family attends swap meets, where they generally take animals. But they also plan to take some of their plants, plant signs and other merchandise to sell.

The balance between farm life, school and fun-filled designing is a fine line.

Outside chores, school work, followed by inside chores, caring for rabbits, and then other creative work, fill their busy day.

As they prepare for the craft spring sale, they also hope they'll be through a successful lambing season.

"This will be our first adventure out," she said. "It's been a little hectic!"

Courtesy Photo Daughter Idy helps out on the farm and will create artistic merchandise.



Courtesy Photo The Cross family creates a variety of items that they sell online in their Etsy shop. They also plan to highlight their creativeness at a craft show April in Pineville.



Courtesy Photo These planter signs are sure to be a big hit, once the weather turns a little warmer.

