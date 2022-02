Courtesy Photo LaSandra McKeever and Cathy Wales enjoy the winter view in McDonald County, while Luap McKeever takes the wheel on Thursday.

More photos of last week's snowstorm in Mc Donald County Courtesy Photo Emma Sauerwein makes a snow angel and enjoys the cold weather that Mother Nature brought in last week.

Courtesy Photo LaSandra McKeever captures this photo of buffalo on White Oak Road.

Courtesy Photo Anderson Police Officer Kyle Hackworth captures this photo of the icy conditions on F Highway.

Courtesy Photo Emma Sauerwein enjoys a sled ride.

Courtesy Photo Gus Sauerwein enjoys making a snow angel after eight inches of snow fell in McDonald County.

Courtesy Photo A Missouri Department of Transportation truck works on 71 Business and NN Highway.



Print Headline: Snowstorm Recap Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content