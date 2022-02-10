RELIGION: Take Problems To Jesus, His Peace Keeps Our Hearts Quiet

We were blessed with sunshine and melting snow as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. David Collingsworth was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested for the Larry Andrews family, Mildred Easter Warner family, Susan's family, Rocky's family and Beulah Hall. Susan shared a praise, and Anna Lee expressed thanks and praise to God.

The adult Sunday school class studied Daniel 4:28-37 in the lesson, "Humility Required," taught by Shelley Hall. "Believers must be careful to honor God in all things and people must be aware of their potential prideful declarations." Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional "The Problems with Unprayed-for Problems" and read Psalm 55:23 and Phillipians 4:6-7. We need to take our problems to Jesus, talk to Him and thank Him for His answers. His peace keeps our hearts quiet.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise. Special praise music came from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Thanks to Calvary," and Karen, who sang "For Those Tears I Died."

Pastor Mark Hall brought us God's message, "Night-time Faith," with scripture reference from John 3:1-21 about Nicodemus and being born again. Brother Mark told us there are things people want to know at night that are never mentioned in the day and made four points about night-time faith. "Night-time faith is cautious. Nicodemus' pride wouldn't let him see the truth in the daylight. Jesus told him you must be born again. Second, night-time faith is curious. Being curious is a good thing. If you are not curious about how God works, you don't really know Him at all. Curious people want to know more. Third, night-time faith is confused. Nicodemus was a little confused about God. We have all been there and been a little confused about things of God. We get curious about things we want to know more about. Sometimes we say we are confused when we just don't want to know more or anything about it. We all need to know about the things of God. We can't say we just don't understand. Don't feel bad if you are confused. Just get in and learn more."

Brother Mark told us that the real and final difference between daytime and night-time faith is found in John 3:17-21 and John 12:42-43. "The fourth thing about night-time faith is that it is condemned. These people are everywhere. They know the truth but worry about what people would say or think about them. But Jesus doesn't want to lose us. Jesus is the light. He is not here to judge us."

As he closed in telling us the four things about night-time faith, Brother Mark talked about the three things about daytime faith. "Daytime faith is confident, confessing and contagious. Daytime faith is a confessing and confident faith. Acts 4:13-20 tells us what a confident faith looks like. They confessed with confidence the things they had seen and heard Jesus do. That is daytime faith." Brother Mark also referred to Acts 2:40-47, which talks about a confident, confessing and contagious faith. Brother Mark said, "When others see that you have that kind of faith, they want to be saved too. Do you have that daytime faith for others to see? Nicodemus did get saved and his night-time faith turned into daytime faith."

Our hymn of invitation was "Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling," and Jerry Abercrombie have the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. We wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day and remember that Jesus loves you, too.

