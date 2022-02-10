Noel City Council Sets Cleanup Effort For March

NOEL -- City officials in Noel will kick off the next cleanup effort on March 11, urging residents to beautify this lakeside little town.

City council members agreed Tuesday night to coordinate the effort through March 20, giving a full work week and two weekends for residents to clean up.

Officials are striving to host a citywide cleanup once a quarter, with the last one held in October. Hosting a cleanup in March will allow the weather to be "kinder" than in February, said Noel Mayor Terry Lance. Officials want to better publicize what items can be accepted, and those that cannot. Mattresses and hazardous materials are just some of the items that city officials cannot accept. Those who wish to participate are required to live within city limits. The city has surveillance cameras to deter dumping.

In related news, a Noel teacher has submitted a grant proposal to Region M, requesting funds that would pay for a recycling bin. City officials are partnering with Region M and Lance will write and submit quarterly reports. After five years, the bin will become the property of the city, Lance said. The bin will be located on the east edge of the current Harps parking lot and will allow Noel residents to recycle items. Bruce Arnold, McDonald County recycling manager, will assist with the effort.

City council members also read twice and approved Ordinance 22-201, a flood plain ordinance. Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said some simple verbiage changes were made from a flood plain ordinance that was last updated five years ago. Two major changes included who would be designated as the flood plain manager; and the determination of a flood plain, which changed from one foot from base elevation to two feet. Noel Marshal Randy Wilson, who has been named the new flood plain manager, suggested the change, based on information he researched. Wilson said one foot is considered the minimum, according to insurance officials. The change will help with insurance policies and properties that are in a flood plain, Hopping added.

In other news, Lance said officials will have to start looking for a new location for the Marshal's Office. The Noel United Methodist Board of Trustees does not want to sell the property which currently houses the Marshal's Office. Though the lease doesn't end until August, Lance wants to start looking for a new location. Alderman Joshua Manning said utilizing the empty Arvest Bank building would serve the community well. City officials will begin conducting research for a new location.

During departmental reports, Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said crews worked 25 medical calls in the past month. There still is not a 24-hour ambulance service in town, he said.

Street superintendent Don Rutherford said he was able to experience his first snow here. Rutherford put in some long hours and tried to keep up with plowing the roads. He asked city council members for a bigger salt spreader and to hire a full-time staffer, as his current assistant just went to part-time hours. Lance told him to gather quotes on a salt spreader. Hopping said his budget includes enough funds for an additional full-time person.