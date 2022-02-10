MCHS Wrestlers Head To District Tournament

The McDonald County boys wrestlers will head to Carl Junction on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Class 3, District 3, Tournament.

Wrestlers must finish in the top four at district in order to advance to the state tournament, which is Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

The Mustangs have four returning state qualifiers from last year, including sophomore Blaine Ortiz (126 pounds, 36-5), who took second at state in the 113-pound division, Levi Smith (152, 37-7), Samuel Murphy (220, 39-1) and Jayce Hitt (285, 17-4).

All four should receive high seeds at this week's district tournament, said MCHS wrestling coach Josh Factor.

"Three of them have a legitimate shot at being a number one seed," Factor said. "We're not so sure about Levi being a number one seed, but he might be able to sneak in there as a two seed or three seed."

The seeding meeting is Thursday night in Carl Junction.

McDonald County will fill 13 of the 14 weight divisions, with the only vacant spot at 106, Factor said.

"We'll take 13 wrestlers and see how things go this week and see how many we still have at the state tournament next week," Factor said. "Those four we have returning, we have a little higher expectations than just returning. It's another step in the process of them getting where they want to be when the season is over."

McDonald County's lineup will be as follows:

• 113 -- Jose Mendoza-Garcia (So.) 16-17

• 120 -- Dominic Cervantes (Fr.) 22-22

• 126 -- Blaine Ortiz (Jr.) 36-5

• 132 -- Ayden Ball (So.) 12-21

• 138 -- Cross Spencer (Jr.) 15-28

• 145 -- John Clemons (Fr.) 9-25

• 152 -- Levi Smith (Jr.) 37-7

• 160 -- Alexis Molina-Cruz (So.) 2-14

• 170 -- Mark Hollis (Sr.) 6-17

• 182 -- Alex Bogart (Fr.) 17-24

• 195 -- Malosi Sosef (Fr.) 2-4

• 220 -- Samuel Murphy (So.) 39-1

• 285 -- Jayce Hitt (So.) 17-4

Girls

McDonald County had four girls compete Saturday at the Class 1, District 3, Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 at Raymore-Peculiar.

None of McDonald County's wrestlers advanced to state.

"We've never had a girl qualify," Factor said. "This is our third year having girls compete and we're still hoping to get our first one. Hopefully next year."

Both Jaslyn Benhumea (110, 3-16) and Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (141, 19-21) advanced to the fourth round of the consolation bracket, where they were both defeated.

Benhumea lost her first-round match to Josey Crisp of Diamond by fall in 1:12. She came back and defeated Abby Manwiller of Neosho by fall in 1:48 before losing to Camdenton's Samantha Bennett by technical fall.

Lopez-Apolinar lost a 12-6 decision to Essie Hibbert of Logan-Rogersville in her first match. But she came back and beat Raymore-Peculiar's Isabella de Leon by fall in 1:50. Waynesville's Haylee Fort defeated Lopez-Apolinar in the next consolation round by fall in 3:37.

"Those two had a great tournament," Factor said. "They definitely left with a positive experience there, knowing they beat some good wrestlers and had a chance to get through but fell short."

Teryn Torrez (149, 8-28) and Gisel Aragon (174, 14-10) were defeated in both of their matches.

"We finished the season with four girls," Factor said. "I'm pretty confident that all four will be back next year and, hopefully, get some of them to wrestle freestyle this summer and work on getting better and work on growing the program."

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Gisel Aragon (left) wrestles against Marshfield during an Assembly Dual on Jan. 27 at Mustang Arena.

