MCHS Girls Drop Three Games

McDonald County's girls dug themselves a hole they couldn't climb out of on Monday night.

Seneca raced out to an early 19-3 lead in the first quarter and the Lady Indians would go on to hand the Lady Mustangs a 69-49 loss in Big 8 Conference play at Seneca.

Seneca's sister tandem of Aliya and Hazley Grotjohn combined to score 47 points, including 31 from the older Aliya Grotjohn.

Hazley Grotjohn, a freshman, scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. Aliya Grotjohn scored 20 points in the second half.

After the 19-3 start, the Lady Mustangs cut the Seneca lead to 22-10 by the end of the first quarter.

Megan Elwood scored seven points in the second quarter, and McDonald County got the deficit down to single digits on a pair of occasions.

Seneca led 36-24 at halftime and got its lead up to 20 points in the third quarter after Aliya Grotjohn scored 12 points in the third quarter.

Seneca led 56-35 after three quarters.

McDonald County went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth, including a 3-pointer from Katelynn Townsend and baskets from Addy Leach and Samara Smith.

Seneca responded with Aliya Grotjohn scoring eight more points in the fourth.

"We played solid," said MCHS girls coach Sean Crane. "We got off to a bad start (in the first quarter). We got back in the game though. Our offense had a solid night. Our defense needs to be more consistent."

Lamar 66, McDonald County 56

The Lady Mustangs were defeated at Lamar, 66-56, on Tuesday night.

McDonald County trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime. After the third quarter, Lamar led 41-34.

Aurora 52, McDonald County 46

Aurora outscored the Lady Mustangs 17-9 in the fourth quarter to take the 52-46 victory in the Seneca Invitational on Saturday.

McDonald County led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Seneca outscored the Lady Mustangs 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead.

Aurora's Payden Blevins scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the second to lead the Aurora rally.

McDonald County came roaring back in the third, outscoring Aurora 19-9 to take a 37-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Samara Smith scored eight of her 18 points in the third, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Aurora went 13 of 17 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Makena Hall scored 18 points to go with Blevins' 20, while Ellie Creasey had 10 for Seneca.

Smith led McDonald County with 18 points, while Addy Leach had eight, Nevaeh Dodson six, Reagan Myrick and Carlee Cooper each with five and Megan Elrod four.

"We played solid; we just didn't finish," said MCHS coach Sean Crane. "The game was tied with just under two (minutes) to go. We just have to learn how to finish."