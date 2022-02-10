McDonald County Press Obituaries for Feb. 10, 2022

Ellen F. Mayfield

Jan. 30, 2022

Ellen F Mayfield, 76, of Kansas City, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katheren of Goodman, Mo. She retired from the Kansas City Police Department, working her entire career in grants.

She is survived by her sister, Rachel; brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Robin; son, John; daughter, Monica; daughter-in-law, Melinda; and three grandchildren.

There will be no memorial service or funeral. Her ashes will be scattered at the bluff where many happy memories were made through her lifetime.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.