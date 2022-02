Land Transfers

John Campbell to Lonnie Stephens. Rollin Acres. Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Frank Woods and Karen Woods to city of Southwest City. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Jane Marie Hatfield to Scotty W. Hatfield and Amber R. Hatfield. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel R. Tinsley to Seth M. Moore and Joni M. Moore. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Laura Logan, Sharon Burnett and David Burnett to Sean Orsini. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Jacob L. Smith to John C. A. Bowman and Teah R. Bidwell. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon & St. Clair Addition. Lot 114, Lot 115 and Lot 116. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher Sutherland to Kitt Thomas Wilkins. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

William Robbins and Paula Robbins to Cameron Crabb and Monica Crabb. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.