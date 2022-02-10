Homecoming Court Ready For Feb. 11 Event

King Candidates
Name: Dayson Fickle
Grade/City: 12, Pineville
Parents: James and Susan Fickle
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Golf, student council, yearbook
Plans for after high school: I plan on going to the University of Arkansas.
Name: Danny Grider
Grade/City: 12, Pineville
Parents: Jack and Becky Grider
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Football, track, yearbook, student council.
What are your plans for after high school: I plan on going to college and major in secondary education/coaching.
Name: Eli McClain
Grade/City: 12, Tiff City
Parents: Andy and LaDonna McClain
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Basketball, Rho Kappa, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society.
What are your plans for after high school: Study in pre-med.
Queen Candidates
Name: Abigal Wiseman
Grade/City: 12, Anderson
Parents: Mark and Deanna Wiseman, Rick and Gina West
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: MC Volleyball, National Honors Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Rho Kappa and also senior class president.
What are your plans for after high school: Planning on going to college to major in early childhood special education/secondary education and eventually become a volleyball coach as well.
Name: Kirklyn Kasischke
Grade/City: 12, Stella
Parents: Kotter and Leslie Kasischke
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mc Pom, basketball managing, senior class vice president, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and am a Rho Kappa historian.
What are your plans for after high school: I plan to attend Drury University where I will study occupational therapy as well as continue dancing as a Drury Scarlet.
Name: Shaylen Willis
Grade/City: 12, Anderson
Parents: Mom, Jill Wills, Dad and Stepmom, Brandon and Tina Willis
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mc Pom, ADA, National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society, yearbook and boys basketball manager.
What are your plans for after high school: I plan to major in elementary education while still pursuing dance, gaining experience to one day coach pom in the future.
Freshman Attendants
Name: Anissa Rameriz
Grade/City: 9, Noel
Parents: Corrin and BJ Ramirez
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Lady Mustang basketball, Lady Mustang softball and the upcoming season, track.
Name: Randall Bice
Grade/City: 9, Anderson
Parents: Ashton and Chris Bice
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mustangs basketball, Mustangs baseball.
Sophomore Attendants (not pictured)
Name: Mayson Ardemagni
Grade/City: 10, Pineville
Parents: Casey and Joel Foltz
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Cheerleading.
Name: Jayce Hitt
Grade/City: 10, Stella
Parents: Ryan and Soraya Hitt
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Football, wrestling and Arkansas Talent Search.
Junior Attendants
Name: Ana Gabelic
Grade/City: 11, Zagreb, Croatia
Parents: Snjezana and Robert Gabelic
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Student council, student exchange program.
Name: Sterling Woods
Grade/City: 11, Southwest City
Parents: Frank and Karen Woods
In what clubs/organizations are you involved: FFA, NHS and basketball.
Crown Bearer
Name: Creed Shockley
Age: 5
Grade/City: Kindergarten, Powell
Parents: Kilby and Heather Shockley
What school do you attend: White Rock Elementary
What are you involved in at your school/community: T ball and flag football.
What do you want to be when you grow up: Conservation officer
Flower Girl
Name: Spencer Ehrhart
Age: 4
Parents: Zach and Bri Ehrhart
What are you involved in at your school/community: Dances at Anderson Dance and loves going to Mighty Movers class at Mountain Movers Church.
What do you want to be when you grow up: A mommy, a doctor and a spy.