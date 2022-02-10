Homecoming Court Ready For Feb. 11 Event

King Candidates

Name: Dayson Fickle

Grade/City: 12, Pineville

Parents: James and Susan Fickle

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Golf, student council, yearbook

Plans for after high school: I plan on going to the University of Arkansas.

Name: Danny Grider

Grade/City: 12, Pineville

Parents: Jack and Becky Grider

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Football, track, yearbook, student council.

What are your plans for after high school: I plan on going to college and major in secondary education/coaching.

Name: Eli McClain

Grade/City: 12, Tiff City

Parents: Andy and LaDonna McClain

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Basketball, Rho Kappa, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society.

What are your plans for after high school: Study in pre-med.

Queen Candidates

Name: Abigal Wiseman

Grade/City: 12, Anderson

Parents: Mark and Deanna Wiseman, Rick and Gina West

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: MC Volleyball, National Honors Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Rho Kappa and also senior class president.

What are your plans for after high school: Planning on going to college to major in early childhood special education/secondary education and eventually become a volleyball coach as well.

Name: Kirklyn Kasischke

Grade/City: 12, Stella

Parents: Kotter and Leslie Kasischke

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mc Pom, basketball managing, senior class vice president, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and am a Rho Kappa historian.

What are your plans for after high school: I plan to attend Drury University where I will study occupational therapy as well as continue dancing as a Drury Scarlet.

Name: Shaylen Willis

Grade/City: 12, Anderson

Parents: Mom, Jill Wills, Dad and Stepmom, Brandon and Tina Willis

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mc Pom, ADA, National Honors Society, Science National Honors Society, yearbook and boys basketball manager.

What are your plans for after high school: I plan to major in elementary education while still pursuing dance, gaining experience to one day coach pom in the future.

Freshman Attendants

Name: Anissa Rameriz

Grade/City: 9, Noel

Parents: Corrin and BJ Ramirez

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Lady Mustang basketball, Lady Mustang softball and the upcoming season, track.

Name: Randall Bice

Grade/City: 9, Anderson

Parents: Ashton and Chris Bice

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Mustangs basketball, Mustangs baseball.

Sophomore Attendants (not pictured)

Name: Mayson Ardemagni

Grade/City: 10, Pineville

Parents: Casey and Joel Foltz

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Cheerleading.

Name: Jayce Hitt

Grade/City: 10, Stella

Parents: Ryan and Soraya Hitt

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Football, wrestling and Arkansas Talent Search.

Junior Attendants

Name: Ana Gabelic

Grade/City: 11, Zagreb, Croatia

Parents: Snjezana and Robert Gabelic

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: Student council, student exchange program.

Name: Sterling Woods

Grade/City: 11, Southwest City

Parents: Frank and Karen Woods

In what clubs/organizations are you involved: FFA, NHS and basketball.

Crown Bearer

Name: Creed Shockley

Age: 5

Grade/City: Kindergarten, Powell

Parents: Kilby and Heather Shockley

What school do you attend: White Rock Elementary

What are you involved in at your school/community: T ball and flag football.

What do you want to be when you grow up: Conservation officer

Flower Girl

Name: Spencer Ehrhart

Age: 4

Parents: Zach and Bri Ehrhart

What are you involved in at your school/community: Dances at Anderson Dance and loves going to Mighty Movers class at Mountain Movers Church.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A mommy, a doctor and a spy.

King candidate Eli McClain



King candidate Danny Grider



King candidate Dayson Fickle



Freshman attendants Randall Bice and Anissa Rameriz



Junior attendants Sterling Woods and Ana Gabelic



Queen candidate Kirklyn Kasischke



Queen candidate Shaylen Willis



RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School king and queen candidates for basketball homecoming are pictured. Left to right, Danny Grider, Shaylen Willis, Eli McClain, Abigail Wiseman, Dayson Fickle and Kirklyn Kasischke.



Crown bearer Creed Shockley

