Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Carmen Resz vs. Michael Resz. Dissolution.

Robert J. McDonald vs. Mary D. Hines. Dissolution.

Justin T. Cole vs. Caitlyn S. Cole. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Canaan R. Auch. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Trey D. Pearce. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

George W. Bilby. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Payton E. Brown. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Scotten Kenworthy. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Nelson R. Fredrick. Consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving. Guilty plea. Fine of $132.50.

Michelle Grimes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Christopher Hardison. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Matthew Scott Irvine. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10. and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.

Craig Ruble. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Americash Loans, LLC vs. Kendra Kellerhals. Breach of contract.

Carol J. King vs. J's Smart Home and Fencing, LLC. Small claims over $100.

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Sarah A. Chevaili. Breach of contract.

Foursight Capital, LLC vs. Brandon C. Filsinger. Suit on account.

Wendylee Marshall vs. Donald Jones. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Goldman Sachs vs. Deborah Spears. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Canaan R. Auch. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Tyson C. Bolden. Exceeded posted speed limit.

William J. Arnett. Theft/stealing.

Alexandria R. Peck. Domestic assault and property damage.

Matthew J. Lee. Theft/stealing.

Crystal Nichole Junior. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Aaron Lee Matthews. DWI -- alcohol -- persistent and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jackie Lane Boyd. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Tracy S. Jackson. Receiving stolen property.

Michael D. Jackson. Receiving stolen property.

Tony Ray Wishon. Receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Angoluk Naffang. Burglary.

Ani Anison. Hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Brandy Pearl York. Theft/stealing.

Dylan J. Dragoo. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

Ajay Joseph. Domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Lacresha Burton et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Twyla R. Thomas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angela S. Williams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Lila L. Hole. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Kelsea Brooke Darden. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Stacy Olsen. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.

Sampson T. Quinones. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lorenzo D. Richey. Driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dudley Robonei. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Felonies:

Bryon A. Hansen. Statutory sodomy and child molestation. Jury verdict -- guilty. Forty years incarceration, Department of Corrections.