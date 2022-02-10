Council Hears Updates On Ball Fields, Program

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Ball director Chloe Lucas approached the Southwest City Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to provide updates on the program, the ball fields and upcoming events.

Lucas began by informing the council that two PA systems were donated to the ball program, allowing for a system at both ball fields.

She then spoke about the need for another flag pole that is within sight of the fields so that the national anthem can be played before games.

Lucas said she would arrange for the flag to be raised and lowered, as well as teach players the proper procedure for doing so.

Lucas also spoke about the recently-deceased veteran, avid ballplayer, and Southwest City resident, Edward Morey. She said that his family is interested in sponsoring a memorial flagpole in his honor.

Mayor David Blake supported the sentiment but expressed concern about the flagpole being damaged. He said it would need to be of solid construction with a concrete base.

The council went on to discuss the possibility of a stone memorial wall within Blankenship Park.

Lucas then announced that the ball program will be hosting an all-day Back to Ball Bash on April 30 to kick off the season. She hopes to offer an inflatable bounce house, dunk tank, games, and a silent auction, as well as the beloved concession stand and vendors.

The council also discussed pyrotechnic packages for the annual Third of July Celebration. Clerk Austen noted that $5,000 is budgeted but, if the city purchases early, additional inventory is included at no cost. Currently, the city qualifies for an extra 10% in products, while last year it received an extra 15%.

Council members agreed they would be willing to pay more to ensure that the fireworks show continues to grow each year.

Alderman Steve Golden asked Clerk Austen to speak with a representative about the contents of the packages to ensure that quantity has not decreased since last year.

"We want what we had last year ... plus one," said Mayor David Blake.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued three tickets, responded to four motor vehicle accidents and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Gow went on to request a second workspace in the station at a cost of $875. The council approved the purchase.

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported that easements for a new well site have been completed and comments are coming back on the environmental review.

In other business, the council paid bills in the amount of $17,611.41.