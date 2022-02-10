Commission Minutes

Jan. 3

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 4

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 5

• County Collector Jennifer Weber and County Clerk Kimberly Bell discussed Missouri State Statute 52.317.1, regarding the Collector's Tax Maintenance Fund.

After some discussion, Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $14,211.43 out of Collector's Tax Maintenance into County Revenue Fund. Motioned passed unanimously.

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 10

• County Treasurer Sheila Fuller informed the Commission that two certificates of deposit were coming up for renewal soon. Discussion followed about whether to roll over or close the CDs. Commissioner Lant motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to roll over both CDs into six-month CDs. One CD in the amount of $151,366.68 will be earmarked for County Revenue and another in the amount of $100,911.12 will be earmarked for Road and Bridge. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 12

• The Commission met with Freeman Health System representatives Steve Graddy, Renee Denton and Mike Ross to discuss ambulance services in McDonald County. Commissioners began by stating they had been contacted by several concerned county citizens regarding rumors the Freeman Ambulance would be running one less ambulance overnight.

Freeman representatives explained that citizens will be covered without interruption during those hours with mutual aid also available from neighboring ambulance services if needed.

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $40,516.71.

Jan. 19

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 24

• The Commission discussed the 2022 budget and conducted the general business of the county.

Jan. 26

• At 10:20 a.m., Commissioner Lant motioned to open the budget hearing. Commissioner Lant asked McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell to read her budget message, then opened the floor for any questions or comments from the Commission.

A long discussion ensued regarding the pay for county deputies and jailers.

Commissioner Lant motioned to accept the 2022 McDonald County Budget as presented. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners discussed bond amounts for elected officials. As stated in RSMo. 59.100, "every Recorder elected as provided in section 59.020, before entering upon the duties of the office as Recorder, shall enter into bond to the state, in a sum set by the County Commission, with sufficient sureties, not less than two, to be approved by the Commission, conditioned for the faithful performance of the duties enjoined on such person by law as Recorder ..."

For a Recorded elected after Dec. 31, 2021, the bond shall be no less than $5,000. The current approved bond amount is set at $25,000 for McDonald County.

Commissioner Lant motioned to keep the current bond amount. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $724,577.20.