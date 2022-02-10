Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday, Feb. 11, with doors open at 6 p.m. and a breakfast meal being served. The dance starts at 7 p.m. with the Timberland Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for information.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dance at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The Center will serve a lasagna meal at 6 p.m. The dance will present the Prospectors Band playing at 7 p.m. with a cover charge of $5 and alcohol-free and family-friendly always.

Build My Future

The Missouri Job Center, in cooperation with FutureLink and WIB, will be hosting a hands-on, building trades career expo for high school students in southwest Missouri. The expo will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho. For details to register, visit BuildMyFutureSWMO.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus are put on hold until further notice. This is being done due to the current environment with the coronavirus and its variants. For more information, contact [email protected]