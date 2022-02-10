This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 23

Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 39, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended

Jan. 24

Gennifer Lynn La Vante, no age given, Sulphur Springs, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child

Aaron Lee Matthews, 49, Anderson, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and DWI -- alcohol

Britnet N. Swink, 32, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defective equipment

Jan. 25

Caddo Seiken Gann, 37, Gravette, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Ray Martin, 43, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

Jennifer Rae McKnight, 41, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Sheshkuma Naik, no age given, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

Jan. 26

Pedro V. Gonzalez, 34, Noel, littering

Jennifer Ernita Mace, 34, Neosho, theft/stealing

Terra Faith Smith, 42, Neosho, counterfeiting

Jan. 27

Bruno Loney, 26, Wheaton, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury and littering

Destry E. Slaughter, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing

Jan. 28

Jackie L. Boyd Jr., 51, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Anthony J. Ehemes, 26, Anderson, domestic assault

Triston D. Taylor, 25, Alleghany, Calif., probation violation

Jan. 29

Kenneth Edward Clark, no age given, Southwest City, theft/stealing, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael David Jackson, 56, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Tracy Sue Jackson, 52, Edwards, Mo., receiving stolen property