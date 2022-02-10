This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 23
Christina Rosemarie Lopez, 39, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended
Jan. 24
Gennifer Lynn La Vante, no age given, Sulphur Springs, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child
Aaron Lee Matthews, 49, Anderson, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and DWI -- alcohol
Britnet N. Swink, 32, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defective equipment
Jan. 25
Caddo Seiken Gann, 37, Gravette, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Ray Martin, 43, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
Jennifer Rae McKnight, 41, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Sheshkuma Naik, no age given, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method
Jan. 26
Pedro V. Gonzalez, 34, Noel, littering
Jennifer Ernita Mace, 34, Neosho, theft/stealing
Terra Faith Smith, 42, Neosho, counterfeiting
Jan. 27
Bruno Loney, 26, Wheaton, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury and littering
Destry E. Slaughter, 38, Goodman, theft/stealing
Jan. 28
Jackie L. Boyd Jr., 51, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Anthony J. Ehemes, 26, Anderson, domestic assault
Triston D. Taylor, 25, Alleghany, Calif., probation violation
Jan. 29
Kenneth Edward Clark, no age given, Southwest City, theft/stealing, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael David Jackson, 56, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Tracy Sue Jackson, 52, Edwards, Mo., receiving stolen property