Board Votes To Purchase Snow Plow

PINEVILLE -- The board of aldermen in Pineville, at its meeting Tuesday, voted to purchase a snowplow for $7,050.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the board the Missouri Department of Transportation had a bid for a 2015 Chevrolet with a mount for $7,050.

Alderman Scott Dennis said he was concerned the plow would sit unused a lot.

"What if we don't have snow next year?" he said.

"What if we have 10?" said Alderman Becky Davis.

Dennis replied, "In that case, the city could rent a skid steer to clear the snow."

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said, "There's a ton of work that will have to be done on our streets to even dream of plowing snow except on main roads."

He cited manhole covers as an example. Tinsley also said the city would be better off planning to get a new one in 15 years.

Dennis said, "I've got some concerns about $7,100 sitting for two to three years before we use it."

Sweeten said he hated to spend money on renting skid steers and bringing in people to do the work.

The board voted to purchase the snowplow, with Dennis abstaining from the vote.

The board also discussed an insurance payment on the well on Jesse James Road. Sweeten said the insurance company offered $32,000 for damage caused by a lightning strike. The strike blew some check valves, he said, and the city had to pull the well. It was 16 years old and the city replaced everything down to the pump. The offer from the insurance company was enough to cover the check valves and the soft start, which was $30,000, according to Tinsley.

The board was unable to determine if the offer from the insurance company reflected pulling the unit and whether the amount was figured with the deductible to be paid. The board approved accepting the payment contingent upon these two variables.

In other business, the board:

Voted to put the city's mowing contract out for bid;

Decided to re-bid a water line project on Big Sugar Creek Road; and

Approved bills in the amount of $79,904.



