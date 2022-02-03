Wrestlers Fall Short At Assembly Dual

ANDERSON -- An arena full of students cheered on the McDonald County wrestling teams at last Thursday's Assembly Dual against Marshfield and, while the atmosphere did give the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs a jolt of energy, neither was able to pull off a team victory against Marshfield.

Marshfield swept the dual, picking up a 42-22 victory over the boys and a 60-12 win in the girls' match.

"It was one of those things; we knew they had a tough program," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor. "They brought all their horses and came into the fight and we fell a little short."

In the boys' match, Marshfield won eight of the 13 matches, but McDonald County did finish the dual strong, including two straight wins to end the match in the 220- and 285-pound divisions.

Sophomore Samuel Murphy was down to his last 12 seconds, down 1-0 to Marshfield's Eric Tomanek, when a second stall call on Tomanek tied the match. Murphy then escaped a hold to earn another point and win by decision 2-1.

"Samuel Murphy, he's got to develop a little more offense on his feet, not allowing stall calls," Factor said of Murphy, the Big 8 Conference champion at 220. "Got the escape there last second there to pull off the win. A little closer than you would have liked."

Hitt wrestled next and took it to opponent Mason Mellington at 285, using a double-leg takedown multiple times, and scoring the fall in 1 minute, 43 seconds.

"Jayce Hitt had a couple of nice double legs there at the end," Factor said.

McDonald County opened the match with a victory at 113 at Jose Mendoza Garcia defeated Marshfield's Max Perkins by major decision, 12-4.

The Mustangs got a victory at 126 with Blaine Ortiz defeating Marshfield's Tommy Mynatt by fall in 41 seconds.

"Blaine Ortiz had a nice win there for us along with Jose Mendoza early on in the dual," Factor said. "But other than that, we've just got to get a lot better as a team going on into districts."

McDonald County freshman Alex Bogart picked up a win by 7-5 decision over Parker Hammons at 182 for the Mustangs' only other victory.

Marshfield picked up seven of its eight victories by fall, with the lone exception being at 152 when Braedon Young defeated McDonald County junior Levi Smith in a tiebreaker, 3-2.

Smith had an escape to rally and tie the match and send it into the tiebreaker round.

"He's just got to get better at getting deeper on his shots," Factor said of Smith. "He's getting to the legs, but he's not finishing or he's finishing off the mat, and he's got to have a little better mat awareness on where the boundary line is. We've got to be able to score those takedowns inbounds."

At 120, Tanner Davidson of Marshfield defeated MCHS' Dominic Cervantes by fall in 157.

The Jays' Joseph Martin defeated Mustangs' sophomore Ayden Ball by fall at 3:42 at 132.

At 138, Marshfield's Damian Dockery defeated MCHS' Andrew Bowman by fall at 1:51, while Marcus Gritts defeated Cross Spencer by fall in 4:47.

Marshfield's Mathew Derecichei defeated Alexis Molina-Cruz by fall in 1:11 at 160, while Dusty Stevens picked up a fall win in 23 seconds against Mark Hollis at 170.

Ben Wirtel defeated Malosi Sosef by fall in 38 seconds at 195.

"I think some of our guys, they knew they were going to be working those armbars on us," Factor said. "Some of us did what they had to do to keep from giving up those points on the bottom. Some of the other ones they gave up those armbars and we got in trouble early on in the dual."

Girls

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar picked up McDonald County's only win on the mat in the girls' match as she defeated Marshfield's Camryn Elliot by fall in 1:49 at the 149-pound class.

"Stacy did a heck of a job," Factor said. "In fact, that girl beat her last week at the girls' Big 8 Conference Tournament, so Stacy did a good job of defending that armbar, didn't give that up, came away with the win. Looked great on top. Looked great on her feet scoring a couple of takedowns. Got the win head to head. That's going to help her out going into seedings for districts."

Marshfield's Trinity Lesser defeated McDonald County's Gisel Aragon by fall in 3:14 in the 174 division.

"We knew that the girl they bumped up from 159 from Marshfield to wrestle Giselle Aragon was going to be a tough girl," Factor said. "I think she was a Big 8 Conference champ at 159, and just a tough competitor. Giselle's known about that girl since last year's season when they met up a couple of times. Just a good matchup for her. Good eye-opener going into districts.

At 110, Marshfield's Isabella Garrity defeated MCHS's Jaslyn Benhumea by fall in 1:01. At 149, the Jays' Isabella Whitlock defeated Lady Mustangs' junior Teryn Torrez by fall in 1:26.

Marshfield picked up seven forfeit victories at 100, 105, 115, 120, 130, 135 and 235.

McDonald County had a forfeit victory for Haley Jacobs at 194.

Up next

The McDonald County girls are scheduled to compete in districts Friday and Saturday at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The McDonald County boys will compete in districts Feb. 11-12 at Carl Junction.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County sophomore Stacy Lopez-Apolinar raises her hand in victory after defeating Marshfield's Camryn Elliott during an Assembly Dual last Thursday at Mustang Arena in Anderson.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Samuel Murphy locks up with Marshfield's Eric Tomanek during the Assembly Dual held last Thursday at Mustang Arena on the campus of McDonald County High School in Anderson.

