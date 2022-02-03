Tadda Honored For EMT Training At White Rock Fire Department

White Rock volunteer firefighter Kevin Tadda is the first to step up for additional training, gaining more education and earning a $500 scholarship.

White Rock Fire Chief Jason Bowman isn't surprised Tadda is the first one to go the extra mile.

"He's definitely shown interest in going above and beyond and that spurs the others," he said.

Tadda is the first recipient of a new $500 scholarship for attending and successfully completing EMT training at Crowder College's Jane campus. The White Rock Fire Department Booster Club kicked off awarding the scholarship with Tadda's presentation and will continue to award $500 each year, if a candidate is eligible, Bowman said.

Tadda received the scholarship for 2021. Another candidate is currently enrolled in EMT training. If that person completes the classes, that candidate will be eligible for the scholarship this year, Bowman said.

In an interview last March, Tadda said he joined the White Rock Fire department after seeing a need. He decided, if he pitched in, he could assist others when they need help the most.

"White Rock needed help, and I live in Bella Vista," he said. "I want to help as a volunteer and fill in some gaps. I want to build up the department and serve more people (in the community)," Tadda said.

Bowman said other plans also are finally starting to roll out for the department. Material and labor shortages, brought on by covid-19, resulted in slowing progress. But the department is looking forward to soon receiving four new vehicles, probably by April, Bowman said.

Two brush trucks, a rescue engine, and a 3,000-gallon pumper tanker are coming in this spring. The pumper tanker was a special order and paid for with a $285,000 Arkansas To Firefighters grant, for which volunteers applied.

"Things are finally starting to go," Bowman said.