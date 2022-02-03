State Farm Giving Communities Chance For Change

Have you ever wanted to help improve your community, but didn't know where to start? Maybe the school library needs upgraded technology or emergency responders need updated equipment. State Farm is giving communities a chance to take change into their own hands with the Neighborhood Assist grant program.

For the 11th year, this grant invites the public to submit a community cause that they're passionate about and to rally behind that cause for a chance to receive $25,000 to directly impact the chosen neighborhood improvement project.

State Farm Insurance, their local agents, and subsequent grants have benefited the community substantially in recent years.

In September 2020, the Pineville Fire Department was awarded State Farm's Neighborhood of Good grant and, with the funds, were able to replace a water pump in the department's primary brush truck.

Anyone 18 years of age and older in the U.S. can participate. You can learn more by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com. The program officially launches on Feb. 16.

The submission process for this crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative is short and simple. You, or someone you know, could be the catalyst for positive change within your community.

Submissions will be judged based on answers to the following three questions:

• How much does the cause focus on an unmet need in this community?

• Why do you feel the $25,000 would address the unmet need?

• How much of a lasting impact on this community would the grant have?

The submission phase starts at noon on Feb. 16 and ends when 4,000 submissions are received. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. Each person can submit one cause. All you have to do is submit the cause; you don't have to "run the program."

After the 4,000 limit is reached, the State Farm Review Committee will score all the submissions to identify the Top 200 finalists.

These 200 finalists will then be uploaded to www.neighborhoodassist.com where you can vote for 10 days -- from April 27 to May 6. Each person gets up to 10 votes per day, every day.

The Top 100 causes with the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant from State Farm!

Winners will be announced on June 7 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.