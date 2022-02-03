RELIGION: True Christians Will Suffer Persecution

"Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for their's is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you." Matthew 5:10-12

Before His crucifixion and death, Jesus told His disciples, "If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you. If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you. Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also. But all these things will they do unto you for my name's sake, because they know not him that sent me" (John 15:18-21).

St. Paul also wrote to Timothy: "Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution. But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; and that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works" (2 Tim. 3:12-17).

Followers of Jesus do not seek persecution, but it is a fact that those who follow Him and hold fast to His Word will suffer persecution. The world does not like to be reminded of its sinfulness and the coming judgment of God (cf. John 3:19-20), nor do worldly people like it when one turns from his former evil ways to Jesus for forgiveness and life. Followers of Jesus are a constant reminder to the people of this world that they are on the wrong path and will soon be judged by God. And, it is for that reason that true believers are reviled and persecuted in this world.

The Old Testament prophets, too, were a reminder to those whose hearts had turned away from the LORD that they were turned aside from the truth and headed for God's judgment. And, from the blood of Abel to Zechariah, many of these true prophets of God suffered great persecution and even death for their testimony to the truth (cf. Matt. 23:31-39). Those who thought they were righteous by their own practice of religious rites did not want to hear of their sin and need for repentance and faith in Messiah Jesus.

Many might see the suffering and persecution which comes upon followers of Jesus even today and think that surely they are not blessed of God, but Jesus says, "Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you."

This does not mean followers of Jesus have a place in God's eternal kingdom because of their suffering here in this world. Rather, they are blessed even in the midst of their suffering because they have a place in God's eternal kingdom through faith in Jesus Christ, their Savior, who died for the sins of all and rose again in victory. They have reason to rejoice even in the midst of persecution!

They are "begotten ... again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you, who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time" (1 Pet. 1:3-5).

Dear Lord Jesus, grant that I not shrink back from faithfulness to You, but trust you, follow You, live for You, and proclaim Your Word to those around me in the world. If persecution comes, grant me the strength to endure and faith that looks forward to the eternal rewards of heaven which are mine for Jesus' sake. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings may be freely read at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]