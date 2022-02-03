RELIGION: Jesus Offers Safety, Security, Salvation And His Peace

It was a beautiful Sunday morning to be in God's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We wished Tom Sharp, Jeanette Easter, Janet Chaney and Frankie Garvin happy birthdays. Special prayers were requested for Mildred Easter, the Larry Andrews family, the Ed Morey family, Janet, Debbie, June, Ana Lea, and David and children. We welcomed many visitors, and Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

The adult Sunday school lesson, "Demonstrate Allegiance," taught by Terry Lett, was a study of Daniel 3:14-26. "Believers must stand for God regardless of the potential costs and can expect nonbelievers to take extreme actions of persecution. Believers bring honor to God through their faithfulness to Him." Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional "Sufficient, Sustaining Grace" and read 2 Corinthians 7-9. Grace does a lot for us and reminds us God is with us. Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

The congregation joined voices in singing "Living For Jesus," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano. We were blessed with special praise music from Joe and Angela Brattin, who sang about waiting on the far side of Jordan.

We welcomed special guest speakers Hershel, Bryan and Jeff who shared personal testimony for God's glory about how Jesus Christ has impacted and made a difference in their lives. Their testimony reminded and told us how "God can take broken people that others deem hopeless and change them" by allowing Him in their lives. Bryan also shared scripture from Matthew 25:31. It was a blessing to have them with us.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "Peace Bringers," and told us that we need more peace bringers. He began by reading John 14:27, where Jesus says, "Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."

Brother Mark began by sharing a story about when he was a child and fell in the water trough catching tadpoles. His sister heard his frantic cry for help and not being strong enough to pull him out, held his head above water until his mother could get there. She saved him and told him, "It's OK. I got you." He told us that is when the peace begins.

"We should hold people up when they cry out for the one to come and save them." The tank is the world. What's in it? drama, depravity and danger. You can play around the edge until you fall in just like I did in the stock tank and then someone has to save you because you just wanted to have fun. The drama in the tank is all of the chaos it causes. When we fall in, we can get in deeper than we thought we ever would. That's the depravity. And then it gets dangerous. Jesus offers us safety, security and salvation and His peace if we allow Him. When we fall in the tank, we need to reach out for Jesus because He is reaching out to save us."

Brother Mark told us not to just be a "pew potato." "Don't just come to church to sit and get fed. Who are you holding up until Jesus gets there? You can't hold them there forever. Cry out for the one who can pull them out. Reach in and hold them up until they can reach up and Jesus can pull them out of that tank."

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90 on the bank of Mill Creek. Everyone is welcome.

