MCHS Pro-Start 1 Students Take Part In Maple Syrup Making

ANDERSON -- Ten McDonald County Pro-Start 1 students tapped maple trees with Adam and Marie Strader to learn more about the process of making maple syrup.

Marie Strader, Pro-Start 1 teacher at MCHS, said she wanted her students to learn about how syrup is collected, how it is reduced, and the time it takes to make traditional maple syrup. Strader said she took students on a similar trip last year, but that this year students got to experience maple syrup making on a larger scale.

"Last year we took the Pro-Start 1 class to the front of the school because we have several large maple trees out there and we just did it here on campus," Strader said. "It was such a success; the kids loved it. So, we took it on to a bigger scale this year."

Strader took her students to a property where multiple trees had already been tapped for syrup. Strader added that one tree was left untapped for students to see how much sap a tree produces and what the sap is like. Strader worked alongside her husband, Adam Strader, who is a Missouri Conservation Agent, to teach the students about the process.

"We went down to one of the maple trees that we had not tapped this year, so Adam Strader talked to the kids about the process itself, how it works and what to do," Strader said. "Kade Jones tapped one of the trees and went through the process, they walked him through it."

Strader said, after sap was collected, it was cooked down in a vat. Strader added that the students collected 10 to 15 gallons of sap and boiled the sap down to 2.5 gallons.

Strader brought the sap back to MCHS for students to continue reducing it in various cooking classes. Strader said, once the sap was brought to the correct temperature, students were able to see the sap become syrup. Students were able to enjoy the syrup they'd collected by making pancakes and using the syrup on their pancakes.

Ken Schutten, the communications specialist for the district, said the trip was a learning opportunity for students interested in cooking.

"Instructors say this is a great way to show the students the process of what goes into making maple syrup and helps them better understand how to use it in recipes and food preparation," Schutten said.

Schutten said maple syrup making is just one facet of what the Pro-Start 1 students learn to do in Strader's class.

"The McDonald County High School Pro-Start program instructs students in all aspects of the foodservice industry, including food manufacturing, preparation, creating, presentation and serving," Schutten said.

Strader said trips like these are important for the students to learn more about and to take advantage of natural resources available to them in McDonald County.

"This is something that we can do here in McDonald County, using the natural resources that we have," Strader said. "And there's so much value in seeing it go from a tree with dripping water out of it to a plate of pancakes."