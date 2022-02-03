MCHS Girls Pick Up Win At Seneca Invitational

The McDonald County girls basketball team picked up a 64-14 victory against Purdy on Monday in the Seneca Invitational.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lady Mustangs (4-14), who had dropped a one-point loss to Cassville on Jan. 25 and then a 47-25 defeat to Neosho on Jan. 27.

"We needed that one," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane.

The Lady Mustangs led 16-8 after the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime after outscoring Purdy, 23-2, in the second quarter.

McDonald County pulled ahead, 50-12, going into the fourth quarter.

Anna Clarkson led the Lady Mustangs with 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Samara Smith added 21 points, while Katelynn Townsend had eight, Reagan Myrick four, Addy Leach three, Carlee Cooper two and Megan Elwood one.

Neosho 47, McDonald County 25

Neosho opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run and turned a five-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage against McDonald County on Thursday at Mustang Arena.

The Lady Wildcats led the entire game against the Lady Mustangs.

Neosho jumped out to an early 13-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Mustangs got back within 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Samara Smith scored six points in that run, while Reagan Myrick hit a 3-pointer as McDonald County got within four.

Another 3-pointer from Myrick pulled the Lady Mustangs within 15-14 to start the second quarter.

Neosho answered with a Karlee Ellick bucket, however, Myrick hit a pair of free throws to get the Lady Mustangs within two, 18-16.

Neosho pulled ahead 22-17 at halftime and then outscored the Lady Mustangs, 14-4, in the third quarter to take a 36-21 lead entering the fourth.

Smith and Myrick each scored eight points to lead McDonald County, while Carlee Cooper had five, Katelynn Townsend two and Megan Elwood and Addy Leach each with one.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play Friday against Aurora in the Seneca Invitational.

"If we get to play, it's a big game for us Friday," Crane said.