MCHS Counselor Beachner To Focus On Post-Graduation Goals

ANDERSON -- New MCHS career and college counselor Joseph Beachner will focus on assisting seniors in finding career opportunities following their graduation.

Beachner, RootEd college and career advisor for MCHS, said he will focus on assisting students with life after high school, hoping to make the transition easier for soon-to-be graduates.

"The main purpose of this is to have a dedicated person in the building who anytime you walk in that door, I'm here to talk life after high school and whatever we've got to do to get you there," Beachner said.

Beachner said he plans to create an individualized post-graduation plan for each student, focusing on seniors first. Beachner said he hopes coming up with a specific plan will help reduce anxiety for students.

"Each senior, I'm going to make an individualized plan, and based on what their plan is, make small achievable goals for them," Beachner said. "I want to take anxiety away from the students and say, 'Hey, I'm here to help you.'"

Beachner said he plans to start looking at career opportunities for students locally, with the hopes of branching out long-term in areas like Joplin and Northwest Arkansas.

Beachner said his position will be beneficial to the students as his workload relates specifically to college and career goals for the seniors, something prior counselors were assisting with in addition to numerous other daily tasks. Beachner said he plans to schedule more field trips and visits with colleges and potential employers for students than the school could offer before.

"I want to figure out, 'what is that passion that is going to make that student happy?' and try to get them lined up with the direction for a career following their passion," Beachner said. "We all have to make a paycheck and pay for our bills, but if I can help these students have a career that they're going to enjoy, and make a paycheck, I'll feel like that's a win."

Beachner said he is emailing students a list of what he is available to help with, hoping students will be excited about his new position and the opportunities available for them after they finish high school.

"As incoming freshmen come in, they don't realize this wasn't here before, but now when they come in, they can say, 'Yeah, we have someone here dedicated to career and college advising.'"