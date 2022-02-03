McDonald County Republican Club Hosts Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Republican Club hosted one of its two annual scholarship fundraisers on Jan. 27. At the meeting, attendees heard from Seventh Congressional District candidates and county candidates, participated in a silent auction, and purchased dinner to support the club's scholarship fund.

Anna Watson, vice president of the McDonald County Republican Club and chairperson for the scholarship committee, said the dinner was a success with the club raising $950 at the door and $833 at the silent auction. Watson said at least 100 community members attended the meeting. All proceeds from the meeting, excluding member dues, will go toward awarded scholarships.

"It was a great success," Watson said. "We had a great turnout. When we get over 100 people, that is a really good turnout."

Watson said, through the dinner and previous fundraisers and donations, the club has raised the needed amount for scholarships this year. Watson said each year the club gives out three $750 scholarships, totaling $2,250 given overall each year.

Seventh Congressional District candidates presented their platforms to the group. At the meeting, speeches were presented by Sam Alexander, Eric Burlison and Jay Wasson, all Republican candidates.

After the meeting, attendees enjoyed eating an array of soups, stews and desserts.

Local officeholders presented updates for community members regarding county business. Kim Bell, County Clerk, noted that Feb. 22 is the first day to request an absentee ballot in the upcoming county election and Feb. 22 is also the first day to file for candidacy.

Dirk Deaton, Missouri State Representative, noted McDonald County will now be split into two districts, District 158 and 159, and he will no longer be representing McDonald County. Tonya Garvin, the public administrator, noted she will soon be getting a county office, located at the old U.S. Bank building on the Pineville square rather than working remotely. Kenny Underwood, recorder of deeds, announced he will be retiring at the end of the year after 20 years in the position. Underwood was the first full-time recorder of deeds for the county.

Three school board candidates presented their platforms for the upcoming election. Individuals running for office in the upcoming county election announced their candidacy. Sheila Fuller announced she will be running for county treasurer. John LePage announced he will be running for associate circuit judge. Maleia Cheney announced she will be running for prosecutor. Tanya Lewis announced she will be running for circuit clerk. Jennifer Weber announced she will be running for county collector. Linda Dyki announced she will be running for recorder of deeds. Michelle Barker announced she will be running for recorder of deeds. Kim Bell announced she will be running for county clerk, and Bryan Hall announced he will be running for presiding county commissioner as Bill Lant announced his upcoming retirement from the position.

Watson said she thought highlights of the event were the turnout, hearing from local and congressional candidates, and promoting a local businessman, Tyler Sprenkle, as he was the auctioneer for the silent auction.

"Tyler Sprenkle did a really good job and I was very happy with him," Watson said. "I would say that would be a highlight because that highlighted a local business. He's a local auctioneer and he's young, so I thought that was a highlight."

Watson said she sees tremendous value in community members being able to meet U.S. congressional candidates face-to-face and that she encourages community members to come to future meetings to be able to meet with and speak to those candidates.

"I would really like to stress that it's a good opportunity for anyone, does not have to be a Republican Club member, anyone that's a local to come to the club and learn about their candidates," Watson said. "They can meet them, shake their hands, look them in the eye and talk to them face-to-face."

Watson said meetings for the Republican Club are scheduled for the fourth Thursday of every month and that all community members are welcome to attend. Republican club scholarship recipients will be recognized at the club's June meeting.