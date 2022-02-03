McDonald County Press Obituaries For Jan. 27, 2022

Warren Leroy Ahles

Feb. 21, 1933

Jan. 2, 2022

Warren Leroy Ahles, born 2/21/1933, passed away 1/2/2022.

He was a successful and respected sheet metal business owner. Warren was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Warren leaves behind Bettie his wife of 62 years plus many family members and friends.

Larry Dale Andrews

Jan. 2, 1953

Jan. 30, 2022

Larry Dale Andrews, 69, of Jay, Okla., died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Jan. 2, 1953, in Rogers, Ark., to Bill and Bessie (Grimes) Andrews. He was raised and attended school in Northwest Arkansas. On May 13, 1974, he married Vonda Earline Denny. He was a farmer throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Vonda Andrews; and eight brothers, Billy Ray, Max, Harold, Carl, Leon, Junior, Eli and Joe.

He is survived by his three children, Shannon Dale Andrews (Jennifer) and Jason Thomas Andrews (Debbie) of Jay, Brandy Earline Holly (Stephen) of Southwest City, Mo.; ten grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Andrews, Rick Andrews, Edward Andrews; five sisters, Pearl Powers, Betty McMahan, Judy Teehee, Anita Stacy, Lena Beamer; and a former daughter-in-law, Frances Smith of Grove, Okla.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Mount Hermon Church in Jay, Okla., with Brother Ray Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Row Cemetery in Colcord, Okla. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the Southwest City Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Edward Lee Morey

Dec. 24, 1932

Jan. 29, 2022

Edward Lee Morey, 89, of Southwest City, Mo., died Jan. 29, 2022, at the Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., after an illness.

He was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Bernice, Okla., to Charles and Marze (Landrum) Morey. On Sept. 4, 1955, he married Peggy Schoonover in Carson City, Nev. In 1980, he retired as co-owner of Superior Automatic Sprinkler Corporation and moved with his family from Gilroy, Calif., to Southwest City, Mo. He was a proud Cherokee Nation member, Army veteran, member of The American Legion, member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, and enjoyed cattle ranching, playing baseball, and supporting the local ball program in Southwest City.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy of Southwest City; two sons, Jerry Morey of Southwest City, Frank Morey of Grove, Okla.; three daughters, Jackie Turner (John) of Grove, Judy Heston (Michael) and Pamela Jones (Wendell) of Southwest City; a sister, Erna Garrison of Concord, Calif.; and 22 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor J.R. Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Southwest City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest, Mo.