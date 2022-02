Land Transfers

Rosa I. Melendez to Roddy Lett and Renee Lett. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeffery Hemmert and Julie Quillin to Johnny Scott and Jessica Scott. M.E. Meador's Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

The Lloyd Samuel Helm Jr. Trust Dated October 10, 2006, and The Joye E. Helm Trust Dated October 10, 2006, to Douglas Haymaker and Samantha Haymaker. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Lanny W. Caplinger and Margaret H. Caplinger to Ryan Schemmel and Joanthan Leo Schemmel. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Christina L. Matthews to Stephen Witten. Chancellor's Lot 6, Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Ball and Carolyn Ball to The Ball Family Revocable Trust Dated January 27, 2022. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Dorcie Wayne Bearbower and Janice Bearbower to The Bearbower Family Trust Dated January 19, 2022. Sec 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shannon Brewer and Charla Brewer to Patrick Franco-Nash. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Clinton Cooksey and Christina Cooksey to Jonathan M. Moore and Monica K. Moore. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Billy Cundiff's Hidden Acres. Blk. C, Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Kelly Griffith and Rocky Wayne Griffith to Matthew Carless and Sandra Carless. Sec. 28, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Eric L. Corcoran and Ashley M. Corcoran to Alfredo Marcos Sacarias. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Charandev Singh and Baljit Kaur to NSG Service, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Dev Singh Investments, LLC to UDN Service, LLC. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobby Gene Cargile Sr. and Terry Ellis Cargile to Salome Zamora III and Gabriella Guerra. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry J. Gribble and Bobby Gene Cargile Sr. to Salome Zamora III and Gabriela Guerra. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Frederick L. Cearley and Jonna Cearley to Cearley Revocable Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 29; Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 29 and Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

John Campbell to Lonnie Stephens. Rollin Acres. Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Frank Woods and Karen Woods to the City of Southwest City, Missouri. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Jane Marie Hatfield to Scotty W. Hatfield and Amber M. Hatfield. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.