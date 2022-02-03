Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Louis Jacob Stewart. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Leon Zacarias Jr. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another.

The following cases were heard:

Abshir Mohamed vs. Buruji Ainab. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kaitlin D. Avila. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Armando R. Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

George T. Gowan. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Brigido R. Hernandez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Zachary Johnson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sanito H. Kilongkilong. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Derek E. Mitchell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $288.50.

Jessica L. Mulligan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Trey D. Pearce. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lacey Cheyanne Purvis. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Edward A. Sorenson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Alfonso H. Gonzalez vs. Charles Sanders. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Health System vs. Shelly K. Rosson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Taylir Swife. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher C. Taylor et al. Suit on account.

David Yoder vs. Chris Derossett et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. MaryJane Uhlig. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investment vs. Robert L. Eastburn et al. Unlawful detainer.

Carl Robinson vs. Norma J. Molder. Personal injury -- vehicular.

State of Missouri:

Thomas J. Blankenship. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Giovany D. Pacheco Delgado. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Lisa M. Bumgarner. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

William D. Ray. Unlawful use of weapon -- discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation and domestic assault.

Felonies:

Destry Eugene Slaughter. Theft/stealing.

Keith W. Davis. DWI -- alcohol.

Gabriel Delossantos. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Justin J.D. Adolphson. Burglary.

Brady S. Vance. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Kimberly Duran. Domestic assault and property damage.

Latosha Watson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Shawn L. Whittington. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Alvaro Solis. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Thom Abin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stan Beeson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Brodie. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Whistler Flats, LLC vs. Janie Clark. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Abigail Crespo. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Hope M. Evenson. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jacqueline Mitchell vs. Preston Farmer. Wrongful death. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Alvin Hawkins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Darrell W. Keys et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jeremy B. Pointer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Caleb Samson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Daniel Thomas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. John Wakeley. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacqueline Walden. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clint Young. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Angelic M. Gosvener. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Lenu Lete Kirika. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Warrent T. Kline. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $843.50.

Elauna R. Knoefler. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Shannon M. Lockhart. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $103.50.

Alexa Martinez Manjarrez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Casey L. Myers. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob R. Parsons. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Stefany M. Presley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $188.50.

Rohith K. Pulicharla. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Megan A. Spilker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Richard Shane Wallace. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Heath A. Noponen. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Amanda Payton. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.